Maquoketa, IA

Parents fatally shot at state park had lived in Kansas

Salina Post
Salina Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAQUOKETA, Iowa (AP) —A 9-year-old boy who was camping at an Iowa state park with his parents and 6-year-old sister survived a shooting that killed the rest of his family. The Iowa Department of Public Safety identified the victims as Tyler Schmidt, 42; his 42-year-old wife, Sarah Schmidt; and their 6-year-old...

salinapost.com

kxel.com

KXEL Morning News for Wed. Jul. 27, 2022

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) – Police in Waterloo are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man. Steven Dale Parker was reported missing by his family on Sunday, July 24. He is described as a white male, 5′08″ tall, weighs 160 lbs with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last known to be homeless and staying in the area of Ansborough and Home Park Blvd. The last time he was seen he had a distinctive mustache that should stand out. If you have any information about Steven Parker’s whereabouts please contact the Black Hawk County Dispatch Center at 319-291-2515 or the Waterloo Police Department at 319-291-4340.
WATERLOO, IA
KCCI.com

'We may never know': Maquoketa residents grapple with tragedy at state park

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — The park is still closed Tuesday as the people of Maquoketa are still trying to process what happened in their small town. A small bouquet of flowers sits in the shade beneath the road-closed sign at the Maquoketa Caves State Park— in memory of Tyler, Sarah and 6-year-old Lula Schmidt, who were all killed Friday at the campground.
MAQUOKETA, IA
98.1 KHAK

Hidden Gem Hot Dog Joint Is One Of The Best In Iowa

This amazing spot is one of those hidden gems everyone knows about. Anyone from Cedar Rapids most likely has heard the name "Flying Wienie" or seen the iconic plane. Yet many people have never gone inside. The name itself is amazing. This spot has been around for 23 years, and...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KBUR

Suspected gunman’s motive in Iowa park killings a mystery

(AP)- The question at the center of an investigation into the killings of three family members, including a 6-year-old girl, at an eastern Iowa state park campground is: Why?. Investigators have said the shooter was a 23-year-old man from eastern Nebraska who had no criminal history and appeared to target the victims at random.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCRG.com

One killed in Cedar Rapids stabbing

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person is dead and another is in custody following a stabbing in southeast Cedar Rapids Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to a home at 1515 5th Avenue Southeast Wednesday afternoon at approximately 3:35 pm. Officers on scene located an unresponsive adult male on the floor of an apartment building common area suffering from a stab wound to his chest.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCAU 9 News

Head-on crash claims life of Iowa man, Iowa State Patrol says

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) – A Mason City man is dead following a head-on crash in northern Iowa late Monday night. The Iowa State Patrol crash report said it happened around 11:10 p.m. near the intersection of 265th Street and Yarrow Avenue, just west of Nora Springs. A Nissan Altima driven by 58-year-old Timothy […]
MASON CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa woman recalls moment of Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCCI) - A woman from central Iowa is sharing what it was like to wake up to the sound of people being killed while camping. Felicia Coe was camping at Maquoketa Caves State Park last week with her boyfriend and his 16 and 11-year-old sons when a gunman entered the tent of the Schmidt, shooting and killing three of them.
MAQUOKETA, IA
KCRG.com

Livestock exhibits closed at Dubuque Co. Fair after pig becomes ill

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque County Fair veterinarian was called to the livestock barns on Wednesday after a pig showed signs of illness. The vet reportedly saw symptoms and a veterinarian from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship was called in to assist. Officials ran tests and samples from the pig were sent to the Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Ames.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Fundraiser For 9-Year-Old Survivor of Shooting At Maquoketa Caves State Park

(Cedar Falls, IA) — Relatives have set up a fundraiser to create a trust fund for the nine-year-old boy who survived the shootings at a state park that killed his parents and younger sister. State investigators say, Sarah Schmidt, her husband Tyler, and their six-year-old daughter Lula of Cedar Falls were killed Friday morning while camping at Maquoketa Caves State Park. Cedar Falls Mayor Bob Green shared in a Facebook post that nine-year-old Arlo Schmidt had “survived the attack and was safe.” A cousin of the family set up a go-fund-me account for the boy, and by Sunday evening, more than 163 thousand dollars had been donated. The suspected shooter was a 23-year-old from Nebraska who was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a wooded area of the park, some distance from the campground.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCRG.com

Motorcycle rider killed in northeast Iowa crash

Show You Care: Two Iowa City women hope to help alcoholics with new facility. KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick spoke to the women about what they still need to make this dream a reality, in tonight's Show You Care Spotlight. Local Hy-Vees raising money for Univ. of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

Mississippi Valley Fair 2022 Information

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Mississippi Valley Fair is almost here! Here is all you need to know for the week-long festivities. The dates of the Mississippi Valley Fair are August 2-7, 2022. There are activities, concerts, food, attractions, and more!. Admission:. 2022 Fun Cards: $100.00. Good for one entrance...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

Cedar Rapids man accused of stealing car in Iowa City

A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle from a convenience store parking lot. According to the criminal complaint, 51-year-old Gregory Ritchey of Agin Court Northeast was seen on video footage just before midnight on Sunday taking the victim’s 2012 Dodge Avenger from KwikStar on Keokuk Street and driving away, with the victim chasing after him.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Waterloo Police searching for missing man

WATERLOO, IA
hot1047.com

Lucky Iowan Hits Big for Life With Winning Lottery Ticket

One lucky Iowan has a pretty big bonus they get to look forward to every year as someone has won big. In an Iowa lottery press release, it was announced that a winning lottery ticket was purchased at a convenience store in Black Hawk County this past Sunday and the lucky winner gets to claim $25,000 a year for the rest of their life.
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Police confirm overnight shooting investigation in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police confirmed they are investigating a shooting that occurred overnight. Police have not given exact details on where the shooting took place but, just after 3 a.m. Tuesday, officers were on scene in the West 40th and Division streets, or Woodland Apartments. This is a...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Adoptable Four-Legged Friends: “Meet Tacoma”

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Meet Tacoma!. Jo Nicholson, Humane Society of Scott County, introduces us to Tacoma, a stray dog with a sad story that needs a happy ending (and forever home). He is reliably housebroken, neutered, vaccinated, and micro-chipped pit bull mix. Nicholson also elaborates on the “Whisker Warrior” monthly...
DAVENPORT, IA
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

