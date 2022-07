Helping Community Hospice Softball Tournament concludes Sunday

ALLIANCE – Students in the University of Mount Union’s Class of 2022 dedicated their class gift in honor of their late classmate, Sydney Kleptach. In early September of 2018, Kleptach, of Canton, Ohio, was a student-athlete studying biology and French and a member of the women’s soccer team at Mount Union when she passed away in a tragic car accident. As she was an important person for everyone she met early on in her college career, the 2022 graduating class decided to honor her by creating a scholarship in her memory.

ALLIANCE, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO