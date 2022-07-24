ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WEATHER: 7-24-25,2022 Hot, Steamy,Stormy

By Clark Shelton
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L5nTP_0gr1Qey600

Heat Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 204 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022 TNZ005>008-023>027-056>060-093-241515- /O.CON.KOHX.HT.Y.0008.220724T1600Z-220725T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Houston-Humphreys-Dickson- Cheatham-Davidson-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Wayne- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Clifton, and Waynesboro 204 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 105. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening, and from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. && $$

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 300 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-250800- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 300 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Heat Advisory is in effect for all locations along and west of I-65 on Sunday from 11 am to 7 pm as the heat and humidity will once again combine for heat indices up to 105 degrees. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will make a return to Middle Tennessee starting on Monday. A few strong storms are possible during the afternoon both Monday and Tuesday.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 102. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 103. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER: 7-27-28, 2022- Wash, Rinse, Repeat

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 216 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-280730- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 216 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon. A few storms may become strong to severe, with damaging winds and small hail. Localized heavy downpours will be possible, which may lead to flash flooding in flood-prone areas. Heat Index Values will be in low 100s in many locations west of Cumberland Plateau Region during the afternoon hours. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. Scattered thunderstorms with localized flash flooding will be possible through the rest of the week. A few storms may be severe Thursday afternoon and evening. Localized damaging wind gusts will be the main concern.
NASHVILLE, TN
1029thebuzz.com

See The Weinermobile This Week In Middle Tennessee

The wiener on wheels will be cruising through Middle Tennessee this week. The 27 “foot long” vehicle will be at these locations:. 10 a.m.–1 p.m. at 2011 Nashville Pike in Gallatin, Tennessee 37066. 2-5 p.m at 273 E Main St in Hendersonville, Tennessee 37075. Wednesday, July 27:
LEBANON, TN
Cheatham County Source

Inaugural Lifest Comes to Bon Aqua Beginning July 28

Lifest is coming to Tennessee for the first time ever July 28, July 29 and July 30 at Hideaway Farm in Bon Aqua/Lyles, Tennessee. The event began in Oshkosh, Wisconsin in 1990 as a 5K walk/run and became a Christian music festival in 1999. As of 2013, it is a four-day festival in Wisconsin with attendance of about 20,000 per day and featuring 175 Christian musical acts and inspirational speakers. Billed as a “Party with a Purpose”, Lifest Music City will offer more than 75 performances and seminars great for the whole family.
BON AQUA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goodlettsville, TN
City
Ashland City, TN
City
Clarksville, TN
City
Tennessee Ridge, TN
City
Hohenwald, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Brentwood, TN
City
Waynesboro, TN
City
Mcewen, TN
City
Gallatin, TN
City
Waverly, TN
City
Kingston Springs, TN
City
New Johnsonville, TN
City
Hendersonville, TN
City
Centerville, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Nationwide Report

27-year-old Nathanial Perkins died after debris flies through windshield of his vehicle on I-840 (Nashville, TN)

27-year-old Nathanial Perkins died after debris flies through windshield of his vehicle on I-840 (Nashville, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 27-year-old Nathanial Perkins as the man who lost his life after debris flew through the windshield of his vehicle during a crash late Saturday night in Nashville. As per the initial information, the fatal traffic incident took place at mile marker 58 on Interstate 840 [...]
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Rendering shows Nashville skyline to look different in years to come

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Downtown Nashville is rapidly changing with new projects. A new series of renderings by a man in Franklin is catching people’s attention. The renderings show what the Nashville skyline could look like in just a few years. “Good grief, what could this look like when it is finally done,” Jason Wood asked. “I started getting impatient and anxious and started building some shapes.”
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steamy#National Weather Service#Middle Tennessee#Cdt Sun
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro is the #18 City out of 200 to own a swimming pool

With summers getting hotter than ever and the heat index reading reaching 108 just 2-days ago, there’s no better time to have an in-ground swimming pool in your backyard to help you cool off. However, an in-ground pool is not always ideal — or even possible — in some...
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Pick your own sunflowers at this Tennessee family farm

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tucked away in Columbia, there's a beautiful field of sunflowers on a family-owned, 80-acre farm and vineyard. Liberty Grace Farms planted the field for families to head out to the farm, pick their own sunflowers, take pictures, and enjoy the picnic tables and lawn games. It's a little slice of heaven.
COLUMBIA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
wgnsradio.com

One Killed in Saturday Accident on Bradyville Pike in Rutherford County

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) UPDATE - WGNS has more information on a Bradyville Pike accident that occurred on Saturday afternoon around 3PM (07/23/22). 70-Year-old Antonio Pena was driving a 2003 Ford Windstar minivan when he ran off the left side of the road, colliding into a culvert. The van came to a rest after hitting a tree near the Bradyville Convenience Center in the 6000 block of Bradyville Pike, close to Manus Road.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
matadornetwork.com

11 Incredible Places To See Live Music in Tennessee

falling from the Blue Ridge Mountains to the Mississippi River. Along the way, it passes through the many cities and towns that defined America’s sound. Country, rock, soul, blues, gospel, rockabilly and bluegrass all found fertile ground to grow in Tennessee before making their way to the airways of the rest of the world.
TENNESSEE STATE
tinyhousetalk.com

Ironwood Grove: a Tiny House Hotel in East Nashville, TN

Nestled near East Nashville, TN is the Ironwood Grove, a tiny house hotel that offers 6 different tiny homes to stay in. Each one is uniquely different, modern, and cozy to make you feel comfortable while away from home. Below you can check out some of the tiny homes as...
NASHVILLE, TN
Thrillist

The Absolute Best Seafood in Nashville

As a city in the middle of a landlocked state, you wouldn’t expect Nashville to have a plethora of excellent seafood restaurants. Fortunately, FedEx allows just about anyone to receive fresh fish and other seafood straight off the boats to the restaurant kitchen. Once it arrives, Nashville chefs definitely know their way around a fish to create fantastic oceanic cuisine. Here’s where you’ll find some undersea delights.
NASHVILLE, TN
WEGR ROCK 103

Tennessee City Named One Of The 10 Best Street Food Cities In America

Tennessee may be most known for its historical music scene and lush, rolling landscape, but the Volunteer State is quickly making its mark in culinary history. In a new report from Hotels.com, 10 cities across America were chosen as the best street food cities around, including one right here in Tennessee that joins other "It" cities like Los Angeles, New York City and Miami.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy