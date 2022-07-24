Women's rights organizations, politicians to protest against Indiana's proposed abortion ban

Women's rights adovcates, politicians to protest Indiana's proposed abortion ban 00:30

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Women's rights organizations and politicians are protesting a proposed abortion ban in Indiana.

The protest will happen at 4:30 p.m. AT Wicker Park in Highland.

This week, Indiana republicans introduced a bill that would ban all abortions -- except in cases of rape, incest, or where the mother's life is at risk.

The ban comes after a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio went to Indiana for an abortion.

Indiana lawmakers are scheduled to vote on the bill Monday.