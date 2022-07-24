ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Women's rights organizations, politicians to protest against Indiana's proposed abortion ban

 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Women's rights organizations and politicians are protesting a proposed abortion ban in Indiana.

The protest will happen at 4:30 p.m. AT Wicker Park in Highland.

This week, Indiana republicans introduced a bill that would ban all abortions -- except in cases of rape, incest, or where the mother's life is at risk.

The ban comes after a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio went to Indiana for an abortion.

Indiana lawmakers are scheduled to vote on the bill Monday.

Paige Renee Traver
3d ago

A man can have over 100 children in a year while a woman can only have one child a year and y’all have the audacity to force a woman to have a child!!!!!

Linda Wilkins
3d ago

Yes, they are banding together so they agree tokill the in the wombs. what ABOUT personal responsibility? the politicans are just jumping on the bandwagon to enhance their political careers.

Luci Isaacs
3d ago

the only way to take our rights back is to vote these people out of office. #voteblueformyuterus!!!!

Related
wfyi.org

Indiana anti-abortion advocates pray, rally for stricter abortion ban

Hundreds of anti-abortion advocates gathered at the Indiana Statehouse Tuesday to urge lawmakers to restict abortion and increase support for pregnant Hoosiers. The “Love them Both” rally was held on the second day of the special legislative session, where lawmakers advanced a bill to ban abortion except in limited cases of rape and incest and when the life of the pregnant person is at risk.
