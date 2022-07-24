Antiques: Can collecting somehow be stressful?

While the Harvard Business Review is not my usual source of inspiration for column topics, an article that appeared last week rang a bell. Its focus was how nonprofit groups could attract larger donations, and it cited research that seems to present a paradox in giving. Improbably, the authors' conclusions also apply to the antique business as well as other things, and thus was born this article.

Read on to see if their findings apply to you. They certainly do to me.

The gist of it is that people are motivated beyond reason to complete a collection or set, even when there is no logic for doing so. It seems that an incomplete collection can be cause for anxiety, and there is a strong, if somewhat irrational, satisfaction that occurs when the final coin or stamp or piece of stemware is put in place.

This is obviously less true when a collection has infinite boundaries — e.g., generic Christmas ornaments or carnival glass — but is all too often the case when the set is well defined. A complete set of American Peace dollars, for example, includes exactly 24 coins, and collectors have been known to go to great lengths to fill in the final slots.

The article cites several interesting studies. When one nonprofit offered its donors several ways in which to donate — cash, some kind of recognition and one of six items to complete a set — a dominant percentage simply chose to donate all six items to avoid the uncertainty of incomplete sets left over at the end.

Another study presented four gambling options to participants, the first three of which included no opportunity for loss; the fourth had a 50/50 chance of a negative consequence. However, a successful outcome at the fourth option would result in the completion of a set that included the winnings from the first three gambles. Logically, no one should have undertaken the fourth gamble, but most participants did anyway. The allure of completing the set overwhelmed the significant possibility of loss.

For those of us in the antique business, those are enormously fascinating results. Rather than offer a set of nine place settings, they suggest that our customers would prefer the grouping be represented as an "eight plus one" setting: in other words, a complete set of eight plus one extra.

It seems sets almost always consist of even numbers of elements. Now if we were to offer a book of coins with all slots full except for one or two, we might want to seek out the missing coins ourselves or perhaps remove the coins from the book and simply offer them as a lot. By the same token, we should consider combining like-but-not-identical items heretofore sold individually into "complete" sets of four or six. After all, there is no hard and fast rule that all sets must be composed of identical elements.

As the authors point out, there are some caveats. Collections or sets that are too large or expensive to complete will likely never generate the type of bliss that completing a lesser set will evoke. All the same, we've had many instances of customers coming to us in search of that last piece that will finish a lifetime assembly. Hats off to them, but they are few enough in number that we can't keep the lights on while we wait.

Instead, we'll continue to seek out complete collections, try to fill those that are not and keep in mind that lemonade does indeed come from individual lemons.

Mike Rivkin and his wife, Linda, are longtime residents of Rancho Mirage. For many years, he was an award-winning catalogue publisher and has authored seven books, along with countless articles. Now, he's the owner of Antique Galleries of Palm Springs. His antiques column appears Sundays in The Desert Sun. Want to send Mike a question about antiques? Drop him a line at info@silverfishpress.com.