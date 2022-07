The conference realignment murmurs have grown into flat out paranoia (“a mass exodus”) in many circles, as programs wonder what their future is. At stake, a spot with the “have’s” at the college football table, a place where dishes are passed around with $75M checks under them. Syracuse’s ACC revenue is significant, and many could argue is the reason for any and all advancements athletically on the Hill over the last decade. But it’s not nearly what the SEC and Big Ten could bring.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO