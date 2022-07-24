Local author's 'mythic memoir' explores transformation after partner's suicide

It's been said that artists near and far reach high into the creative ethers for inspiration and plunge into the depths of their souls to share their ideas and experiences. Time and again, their stories encourage us to contemplate the circle of life and our own unique place within it.

This immediately comes to mind when experiencing Annie Connole's mythic memoir, "The Spring" (Chin Music Press), which begins with a sublime dream and quickly unfolds into a modern-day hero's journey, filled with remarkable prose and captivating photographs of nature and animals. In this compelling tome, Connole examines grief and transformation by observing the "mystical" animal appearances she's experienced following the death of her long-time partner.

"I very much felt as if I was being led on a journey while creating this book," says Connole, who lives in Joshua Tree. "It was a journey of transformation after great loss, and I wanted to share my experiences in a unique way."

That "great loss" was Devin Leonardi, an artist and Connole's partner, who died by suicide in 2014.

Connole's deep, personal journey may have begun several weeks before the tragedy. She had a dream, which she chronicles in the first page of the book. In it, she is standing on a peninsula looking at an island; behind her, waters are dark and choppy. She hears a voice, which says: "You must tell yourself a fable in order to cross."

"After the death, I myself was in a very dreamlike state," Connole says. "And I kept encountering a lot of animals that felt like visitations — omens and symbols. I noticed there were connections between them, and at some point I felt like they were telling me the fable that I was supposed to tell in my dream."

As a result, Connole started taking photographs of the animals and writing down her encounters with them. Eventually, she'd enroll in an MFA program at UC Riverside-Palm Desert, penning each animal encounter she'd experienced and continued to experience over the course of three years.

In many ways, she realizes she was trying to understand the fable in her dream. "And maybe to find some meaning in all of it," she says. "It's hard to make sense of suicides. I felt like my book was me trying to find beauty and meaning in the aftermath."

Connole grew up in Montana, where the landscape is vast and has a much bigger presence than human beings do. She always felt a deep connection to the land, knowing it, too, had a story to tell.

"Landscapes are songs," she further illuminates. "There's something sweeping about them, and they can really touch your heart in many ways. I always wanted my work, whether writing or photography, to be something that emerges from landscape. This book certainly has that quality. It's very much in relationship with landscape."

Moving to the desert proved to be cathartic. She was at a low point with her grief at the time, yet she found moments of grace in the desert landscape. The tragedy had thrust her deep into a "relationship" with death, after all — understanding it, accepting it, ruminating on what was on the "other side of the veil," as it were.

"In the desert, you look around and everything looks sort of almost dead, even when the trees and plants here can be alive," she says. "When I first moved here, I looked out my cabin window and saw a horizon line — nothing growing, no trees, and for some reason it gave me so much comfort. I felt like I was in the right place — where, in extremity, there was comfort while I was in my own death and grief journey."

Each passage of "The Spring" features a photograph Connole took and something she wrote in relation to the picture. In "Black Dog," for instance, she notices the "sadness" in the canine's body. "Owl," on the other hand, recounts a dream in which an owl makes a surprise entry into her home. And yet in many other tales, the author refers to "the painter" — his love of horses or encounters with a moose and so much more.

Collectively, these pieces create a dreamy tome filled with remarkable depth.

Without a doubt, Connole learned a great deal about life, herself and Leonardi, who was a prolific painter.

"He was 33 when he died, and he left behind about 100 paintings," she says. "When you lose somebody, you see what's left — their legacy. And for him, he left a beautiful legacy of art that will live far beyond him. That's certainly something that I've taken with me in terms of building my own body of art in the years he's been gone — having a sense of what I might leave behind. I believe that's important for everyone to think about."

For more information on Annie Connole, visit annieconnole.com . Learn more about Devin Leonardi at wikiart.org/en/devin-leonardi .

