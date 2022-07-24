Sheyenne Man Identified In Fatal Crash

The memorial service for Jerry Olson, 77, Hannaford, ND will be 11 am Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Faith Lutheran Church, Hannaford. A visitation will be held 6 pm Friday followed by a prayer service at the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City ND. He passed away July 25 at Cooperstown Medical Center, Cooperstown, ND. Inurnment will be in St. George Cemetery, Cooperstown.

HANNAFORD, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO