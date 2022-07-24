ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheyenne, ND

Sheyenne Man Identified In Fatal Crash

By Steve Urness
newsdakota.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHEYENNE, N.D. (NDHP) – A Sheyenne, ND man is dead after he struck...

www.newsdakota.com

newsdakota.com

Jerry DelRay Olson

The memorial service for Jerry Olson, 77, Hannaford, ND will be 11 am Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Faith Lutheran Church, Hannaford. A visitation will be held 6 pm Friday followed by a prayer service at the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City ND. He passed away July 25 at Cooperstown Medical Center, Cooperstown, ND. Inurnment will be in St. George Cemetery, Cooperstown.
HANNAFORD, ND

