As of July 1, two central New Jersey YMCAs began working together to strengthen their collective community impact. The YMCA of Greater Monmouth County (YGMC) and the Ocean County YMCA (OCYMCA) entered into a management agreement that took effect July 1 and will continue through December. The agreement was unanimously approved by both boards of directors, according to a press release.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 15 DAYS AGO