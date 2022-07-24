ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Closed patios, empty parks: Fort Worth businesses feel the burn of this extreme heat

By Jenny Rudolph
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24kvtG_0gr1NvGU00
The patio at HG Sply Co. is empty during lunch hour on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at HG Sply Co. in Fort Worth. The restaurant has completely closed the patios. Yffy Yossifor yyossifor@star-telegram.com

This record-breaking heat isn’t just making life miserable for Texans. It’s also bad for business.

Weeks of sweltering, triple-digit temperatures have forced many people to stay home as much as possible, stick close to air conditioning or limit social outings until dark. At restaurants and bars across Fort Worth — a city where outdoor seating is part of the culture — expansive patios and rooftop terraces are mostly empty, even if they’re shaded.

And customers are avoiding outdoor shopping and recreation under the sweltering sun.

While it’s difficult to quantify, this summer’s relentless heat is clearly taking a toll on many businesses that are already stressed by rising prices, labor shortages and supply chain woes.

“The patio can seat about 85 people, but there haven’t been a lot of people out there just because of the heat,” said Brittany Roberts, a unit accountant at Maria’s Mexican Kitchen on South University Drive near Trinity River.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14XMPG_0gr1NvGU00
The patio remains empty during lunch hour as temperatures rise above 100 degrees Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Maria’s Mexican Kitchen in Fort Worth. Yffy Yossifor yyossifor@star-telegram.com

“It’s been a little bit slower since it’s gotten really hot. Pretty much nobody’s sitting outside. We’re doing pretty much only inside seating because of that,” she said.

The margarita hangout known for its ribeye tampiqueña and mole enchiladas instead relies on the business of 150 to 200 guests it can seat indoors. But who wants to sit outside when it’s 105 degrees?

Maria’s is not the only restaurant taking a hit.

“Our foot traffic for the patio is nonexistent because of the heat,” said Craig Hart, assistant manager of The Fitzgerald, a seafood restaurant on Camp Bowie Boulevard. “We’ve been slow in general during the month of July compared to what we’re used to, one because of the heat and two because people are on vacation.”

‘It’s just been way way too hot’

For HG Sply Co., located next to the Trinity River, patios are completely closed to avoid unnecessarily staffing outdoor bartenders and waitstaff for empty seats.

“We’re 60% patio right now, but we haven’t even opened the patio with the bartenders and all that for the last four days,” Bethany Christensen, HG Sply Co. service manager, said last week. “For inside dining, the dining room’s simple. We’ve had a wait every single day for inside dining, but it’s definitely impacted outside dining.”

With more than half of the restaurant’s seating outside, the rooftop patio known for American meals, craft cocktails and beer has pivoted towards take-out.

“The popularity is still there,” Christensen said. “There’s been tons and tons of to-go traffic. A lot more than normal.”

For other restaurants, patio seating has decreased but not ceased altogether. Paloma Suerte, a Tex-Mex patio bar in Mule Alley at the Stockyards, has still seen some traffic after the sun begins to set and temperatures cool down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MvCqc_0gr1NvGU00
People dine at the patio as temperatures rise above 100 degrees Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Press Cafe in Fort Worth. Yffy Yossifor yyossifor@star-telegram.com

“We’ve seen a drastic change in our business levels in patio seating, but most of the patio people have been moving inside,” said Teresa Clark, an assistant general manager. “If they’re regulars and they like to usually sit on the patio, they’ve been still coming in but choosing to sit inside instead of on the patio. It’s just been way way too hot to sit out there. We still get a little bit of traffic out there at night but not that much.”

‘The heat sucks it out of them’

Outdoor recreation companies like Fun on the Run Paintball Park have also seen a decline in visitors.

Foot traffic at the paintball park near Lake Worth has been down 20% to 50% on weekends this month, according to the company.

While summer is usually a slower season, this year there are fewer players. And those who come are staying for a shorter amount of time, said David Creamer, the chief operating officer at Fun on the Run.

“Some people try to come out but the heat sucks it out of them,” Creamer said. “Usually people stay about three to four hours, but now they’re staying two to three.”

Local plant nurseries and garden centers have also seen less foot traffic and changes in shopping patterns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hUsG8_0gr1NvGU00
Tammy Swofford shops for plants as temperatures rise above 100 degrees Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Calloway’s Nursery in Fort Worth. Yffy Yossifor yyossifor@star-telegram.com

“The biggest change we’ve seen is more traffic during the slightly cooler morning hours right when we open at 9 a.m. rather than later in the day when temperatures reach their peak,” said Jennifer Hatalski, a garden expert at Calloway’s Nursery on South Hulen Street.

Many people shop for plants in the spring, so it’s no surprise that business is slower in July. But the heat is still affecting the business, where employees have been tasked with watering plants at least two times per day.

“We’re also seeing high demand for watering tools including watering wands and spray nozzles, which are essential to maintaining a healthy lawn and garden while minimizing water usage,” Hatalski said.

‘Musicians have been moved inside’

High temperatures aren’t always bad for business. Indoor shopping malls and movie theaters have been packed across the metroplex this summer, for example.

In Sundance Square, many of the restaurants, stores and entertainment venues in the plaza are indoors — and air-conditioned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48LFch_0gr1NvGU00
People grab food and shop during lunch hour as temperatures rise above 100 degrees Thursday, July 21, 2022, at WestBend shopping mall in Fort Worth. Yffy Yossifor yyossifor@star-telegram.com

“To my knowledge, it hasn’t really impacted things much,” said Bryan Eppstein, a spokesperson for Sundance Square management. “People do have a desire to be inside where it’s air-conditioned. Impact on indoor dining activities is certainly marginal. People look for entertainment where they can be inside, so it’s probably been a plus with the movie theaters and music venues like the Scat Jazz Lounge.”

Sundance Square has not had to cancel weekend events in the heart of downtown but has made accommodations to continue events inside. Similar to other businesses, there has been increased foot traffic during the later hours of the evening.

“Musicians have been moved inside to the air-conditioned pavilion because of summer heat,” Eppstein said. “Other than that there’s been pretty normal activity in Sundance Square. A lot of activity in terms of retail and restaurants occurs later in the evening when it cools down somewhat.”

Comments / 4

David J Anthony Sr.
3d ago

restaurants and there food prices are way out of range. I can buy enough food to last a full week for what I pay in a restaurant

Reply(1)
4
Willa Moore
3d ago

It's too hot to go outside. Even squirrels are finding shade trees and digging holes looking for some relief.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Botanic Garden Closing Early Due to Heat

The Fort Worth Botanic Garden will now close at 3 p.m. until further notice due to the extreme heat, the City of Fort Worth announced Tuesday. The hours are being shortened to avoid the afternoon heat. The last admission to the garden will be at 2 p.m. and the last photography passes will be sold at 1 p.m.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Fort Worth, TX
Business
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Lake Worth, TX
papercitymag.com

Tim Love’s New Italian Restaurant Is His Most Intimate Fort Worth Spot Yet — Inside Caterina’s, Where Cellphones Are Banned and Jackets Required

Tim Love's new classic Italian, Caterina's Ristorante, is all about the analog experience. Photo by Courtney Dabney. Chef Tim Love seems to be everywhere you look. Love is the Energizer Bunny of the restaurant world, with spots spanning from Fort Worth to Knoxville, Tennessee, ranging from burgers to a swank new Italian gem. That would be his latest Fort Worth restaurant called Caterina’s Ristorante, which is set to open in Mule Alley this Wednesday, July 27th.
FORT WORTH, TX
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Fort Worth Offers Unbeatable Style and Savings During Tax-Free Weekend, Aug. 5 – 7

Tanger Outlets Fort Worth invites shoppers to find fashionable style savings on must-haves from top outlet brand names and designer stores during Tax-Free Weekend on Aug. 5 – 7. For one weekend only, Tanger Outlets Fort Worth will offer families savings on Texas sales taxes for all clothing and footwear purchases individually priced at $100 or less.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Creamer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seafood Restaurant#Summer Heat#Patios#Downtown Fort Worth#Weather#Texans#Mexican#Crai
fwtx.com

Jacket Required: Inside Tim Love’s Latest Italian Joint, Caterina’s

Steven Magee, a writer and expert on human health, once said, “The key to being prolific is to take the routes that few have traveled.”. In the local restaurant industry, few have taken more chances — pulling the trigger on outside-the-box, road-less-traveled concepts — than the person who might be Fort Worth’s most prolific and recognizable chef, Tim Love.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Dallas Observer

The Lost Cajun, Which Sued to Halt Minority Preference for COVID Funds, Has Closed

A restaurant in Keller didn't agree with how the Small Business Association (SBA) was distributing more than $28 billion from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund during the pandemic. So, the owners sought a temporary restraining order, ultimately terminating funding to businesses that were considered socially or economically disadvantaged. As first reported...
KELLER, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

This charming horse farm in Texas has a ‘state-of-the-art facility.’ Take a look around

A picturesque horse farm that rests on 160 acres in North Texas has landed on the real estate market in Argyle for $20 million. Centrally located in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, Fossil Gate Farms has nearly every amenity a ranch could possibly dream of, the listing on Chas S. Middleton and Son LLC says — including being so close to civilization without sacrificing privacy and the beauty of the Lone Star State’s countryside.
ARGYLE, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
8K+
Followers
530
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy