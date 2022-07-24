ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Food Industry Benefits From Agricultural Research

By Tom Lumpkin
IBTimes
IBTimes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreen Revolution traditions have seen a number of scientific accomplishments for global food security and rural farming communities across the world. Global agricultural research leaders have accomplished many technological breakthroughs for food brands including the improved crop varieties that now represent more than 50% of maize and wheat production in the...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

How to combine biodiversity with high yields in tropical agriculture? – Insights from a German-Malagasy research collaboration

Vanilla is a pricy cash crop that is traded internationally. It is mainly used as a flavoring in the food industry. The production of vanilla largely depends on small-scale farmers in the tropics. Madagascar is one of the largest producers of vanilla. Here, vanilla is farmed in small-scale agroforestry. The hemi-epiphytic vanilla orchid is typically grown in agroforests on support trees in combination with shade trees. Vanilla prices are highly fluctuating, ranging from 57 €/kg up to 236€/kg in high phases. This makes vanilla an important revenue for Malagasy farmers. The production of vanilla is concentrated in the humid northeast of Madagascar. Here, vanilla agroforests are situated in a heterogenic agricultural matrix consisting of rice fields, fallows, forest fragments, and other cash crops. Also, lush old-growth forests can be found in this region, harboring exceptional and rich biodiversity of high global importance. Deforestation rates throughout Madagascar are high driven by local as well as international forces. Shifting agriculture, a cultivation practice involving fire clearance, fallowing, and crop production is one of the main drivers of deforestation in the region. The agricultural expansion comes at high costs for local diversity and ecosystem functioning. Agroforestry, especially diversified agroforestry with multiple crops, is often seen as a profitable land use maintaining more biodiversity than other cropland types, in particular monocultures. Up until the beginning of this project, little was known about the effects of vanilla agroforestry on biodiversity as well as its conservation opportunities.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Cereal grain mineral micronutrient and soil chemistry data from GeoNutrition surveys in Ethiopia and Malawi

The dataset comprises primary data for the concentration of 29 mineral micronutrients in cereal grains and up to 84 soil chemistry properties from GeoNutrition project surveys in Ethiopia and Malawi. The work provided insights on geospatial variation in the micronutrient concentration in staple crops, and the potential influencing soil factors. In Ethiopia, sampling was conducted in Amhara, Oromia, and Tigray regions, during the late-2017 and late-2018 harvest seasons. In Malawi, national-scale sampling was conducted during the April"“June 2018 harvest season. The concentrations of micronutrients in grain were measured using inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS). Soil chemistry properties reported include soil pH; total soil nitrogen; total soil carbon (C); soil organic C; effective cation exchange capacity and exchangeable cations; a three-step sequential extraction scheme for the fractionation of sulfur and selenium; available phosphate; diethylenetriaminepentaacetic acid (DTPA)-extractable trace elements; extractable trace elements using 0.01"‰M Ca(NO3)2 and 0.01"‰M CaCl2; and isotopically exchangeable Zn. These data are reported here according to FAIR data principles to enable users to further explore agriculture-nutrition linkages.
AGRICULTURE
foodlogistics.com

IoT Sensors: Promoting Food Industry Efficiency

Today, consumers demand quick and easy access to food products. Consumers also want food to be sustainably packaged, ethically sourced and processed in an environmentally friendly manner. As the public becomes increasingly invested in sustainability, the food industry must adopt new standards to attract customers and align with environmental, social...
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

From hydocarbons to history: building research capacity in Ghana

Cyril Boateng is helping to connect members of the African diaspora to their ancestral lands through geophysics research, using skills he acquired during a PhD and postdoc in China. Kendall Powell is a freelance writer in Boulder, Colorado. You have full access to this article via your institution. Major oil...
BOULDER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
TechCrunch

Root Global wants to be the operating system for food carbon neutrality

Food production is notoriously complex when it comes to climate change; waste is rife, and greenhouse gas emissions from food production are significant. Estimates in this sector vary wildly, from 11% of US greenhouse emissions, according to the EPA. Other estimates range from around 19% globally, to up to 30%, according to UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization.
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
BUSINESS
studyfinds.org

COVID-19 origin finally confirmed? Researchers trace pandemic to Wuhan seafood market

TUCSON, Ariz. — The origins of COVID-19 have been a mystery since the virus emerged in 2019. Scientists have traced the virus — which has killed over six million globally — to the Chinese city of Wuhan. However, what’s still unclear is how COVID became a deadly pandemic. Did the virus naturally jump from animals to people, or did local researchers create it in a lab? Now, two new studies may have found an answer.
FOOD SAFETY
Phys.org

Unexpected behavior seen in efficient catalysts for clean energy

Researchers from the Weizmann Institute of Science and the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory have investigated the molecular-level dynamics at play when methanol converts to hydrogen via the help of a copper catalyst, with the whole system under ambient pressure and temperature. This study, which yielded some surprising information about the behavior of the methanol on different copper surfaces, will help researchers find the best-performing copper catalyst for this process and, more broadly, further their understanding of copper catalysts as a group.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Staple Food#Green Revolution
teslarati.com

Redwood Materials’ battery materials facility in Nevada is a $3.5B disruptor

Tesla co-founder JB Straubel believes Redwood Materials’ $3.5 billion battery materials facility can make a difference in the United States’ EV supply chain. With the transition of the automotive sector to electric vehicles, the need for battery materials is bound to increase. Redwood plans to make sure that it can help address this impending demand.
RENO, NV
scitechdaily.com

Science Made Simple: Fusion Nuclear Science and Technology

Fusion nuclear science and technology specializes in investigating the extreme nuclear fusion environment. This environment has very high temperatures, particle fluxes, neutron irradiation, and other harsh conditions. Fusion science and technology research includes the examination of designs and materials for future fusion power devices. It also includes new technologies and...
INDUSTRY
Business Insider

Founder and CEO of biotech company Nuritas is keeping the company's mission fixed on 'learning the language of life' to bring molecular food science to new heights

Nora Khaldi is the founder and CEO of Nuritas, a biotech company using proprietary AI technology to discover and develop plant-based bioactive peptides. Khaldi explained that Nuritas' approach to innovation is its focus on "learning the language of life." This article is part of Innovation Leaders, a series examining how...
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Enabling Australia's transition to a fair and just low carbon future

A new report from Monash University and Royal Holloway University researchers has outlined how Australia can move equitably towards zero carbon emissions by overcoming socio-economic, location, scale and technology challenges. Launched today, the report, "Just Transitions in Australia: Moving Towards Low Carbon Lives Across Policy, Industry and Practice," recognizes that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
UPI News

Sprite to shift to more sustainable clear bottles in August

July 27 (UPI) -- Sprite is ditching its green bottles next month in favor of more sustainable clear packaging, the Coca-Cola Company announced Wednesday. Beginning Aug. 1 Sprite will shift all of its plastic polyethylene terephthalate, or PET, packaging to clear, as recycled material from green plastics are often converted into single-use items like clothing and carpeting and can't be recycled into new bottles, the company said in a statement.
ENVIRONMENT
MedicalXpress

Pair of studies points to Huanan market as epicenter of SARS-CoV-2 emergence

The COVID-19-causing coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, likely first spread to humans from animals in two separate transmission events in a Wuhan market in late November 2019, according to a pair of analyses by international teams co-led by Scripps Research scientists. The analyses, published July 26, 2022 in Science and released in earlier,...
MARKETS
Nature.com

Evolutionary history of grazing and resources determine herbivore exclusion effects on plant diversity

Ecological models predict that the effects of mammalian herbivore exclusion on plant diversity depend on resource availability and plant exposure to ungulate grazing over evolutionary time. Using an experiment replicated in 57 grasslands on six continents, with contrasting evolutionary history of grazing, we tested how resources (mean annual precipitation and soil nutrients) determine herbivore exclusion effects on plant diversity, richness and evenness. Here we show that at sites with a long history of ungulate grazing, herbivore exclusion reduced plant diversity by reducing both richness and evenness and the responses of richness and diversity to herbivore exclusion decreased with mean annual precipitation. At sites with a short history of grazing, the effects of herbivore exclusion were not related to precipitation but differed for native and exotic plant richness. Thus, plant species' evolutionary history of grazing continues to shape the response of the world's grasslands to changing mammalian herbivory.
WILDLIFE
Engadget

Researchers created low-cost, 3D-printed plasma sensors for satellites

Doing just about anything in space is expensive, but a group of MIT scientists has found a way to bring down some costs — and perhaps help accelerate climate change research. The team has developed what MIT said are the first 3D-printed plasma sensors for use in satellites. The sensors can detect the chemical composition and distribution of ion energy in plasma in the upper atmosphere.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
80K+
Followers
53K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy