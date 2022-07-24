Food Industry Benefits From Agricultural Research

Vanilla is a pricy cash crop that is traded internationally. It is mainly used as a flavoring in the food industry. The production of vanilla largely depends on small-scale farmers in the tropics. Madagascar is one of the largest producers of vanilla. Here, vanilla is farmed in small-scale agroforestry. The hemi-epiphytic vanilla orchid is typically grown in agroforests on support trees in combination with shade trees. Vanilla prices are highly fluctuating, ranging from 57 €/kg up to 236€/kg in high phases. This makes vanilla an important revenue for Malagasy farmers. The production of vanilla is concentrated in the humid northeast of Madagascar. Here, vanilla agroforests are situated in a heterogenic agricultural matrix consisting of rice fields, fallows, forest fragments, and other cash crops. Also, lush old-growth forests can be found in this region, harboring exceptional and rich biodiversity of high global importance. Deforestation rates throughout Madagascar are high driven by local as well as international forces. Shifting agriculture, a cultivation practice involving fire clearance, fallowing, and crop production is one of the main drivers of deforestation in the region. The agricultural expansion comes at high costs for local diversity and ecosystem functioning. Agroforestry, especially diversified agroforestry with multiple crops, is often seen as a profitable land use maintaining more biodiversity than other cropland types, in particular monocultures. Up until the beginning of this project, little was known about the effects of vanilla agroforestry on biodiversity as well as its conservation opportunities.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO