Tom Vernon makes an excellent point in his July 6 letter calling for the rebuilding of the Vance Monument [“Thumbs Down on Monument Ideas,” Xpress]. If you ignore (as his letter does) the white supremacist in the room, Zebulon Vance looks pretty good as a local hero. Maybe not the best North Carolina governor of all time (he did, in fairness, try to destroy the United States), but at least respectable. What’s wrong with honoring him in the middle of town?

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO