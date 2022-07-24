ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

Plans to include a historic ice house at McKinney's future city hall have changed — here's why

By Audrey Henvey
starlocalmedia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter originally planning to include a historic ice house as part of its forthcoming municipal complex, the city of McKinney has provided insight on why those plans have...

starlocalmedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starlocalmedia.com

Celina EDC announces new effort to attract businesses that share city’s spirit

Over the past year, the Celina Economic Development Corporation (EDC) has collaborated to develop a focused effort to attract small businesses and maintain the historical spirit of the city of Celina as the city continues to experience unprecedented growth. Beginning this fall, residents and visitors will notice the tagline “Hometown Spirit. Business Friendly.” on all materials used to recruit businesses to Celina.
CELINA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Mckinney, TX
Mckinney, TX
Government
starlocalmedia.com

Check out the under construction Plano Fire-Rescue Training Center

On a warm Wednesday in July, Gillespie, a training firefighter with the Plano Fire-Rescue Department, along with Training Captain Andy Lane gave the Plano Star Courier a sneak peek of the Plano Fire-Rescue Training Center. You can see the construction under way and nearing completion from McDermott Road. The center is located at the intersection of McDermott and Robinson roads, across the street from the Plano Police Department Northwest Substation.
PLANO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#City Council
PLANetizen

North Texas HOA Effectively Bans Section 8 Recipients

The homeowners association of Providence Village, a community an hour north of Dallas, Texas, has effectively banned Section 8 voucher recipients from the neighborhood, reports Joshua Fechter in the Texas Tribune. Section 8 tenants have to leave Providence when their current leases end, according to the new rule. The homeowners...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
starlocalmedia.com

Here's what you need to know about Frisco ISD's free and reduced meal policy

Frisco Independent School District has announced its policy for providing free and reduced-price meals for children served under current income eligibility guidelines. This school year, students who qualify for reduced price meals will receive meals at no cost. In order to receive the meal free of charge, the purchase must meet the reimbursable meal requirement: Frisco ISD offers five meal components: meat/meat alternate, grains, milk, fruit, and vegetable. The minimum number of components required is three for a well-balanced, reimbursable meal. A reimbursable meal must include the selection of at least one fruit or one vegetable. Students who select fewer than three components, or who do not choose a fruit or vegetable will be charged for their selections based on a la carte prices. This applies to both breakfast and lunch.
FRISCO, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Snider Plaza Design Taking Shape

Plans for the future look of Snider Plaza are taking shape after a recent University Park city council meeting. “We really wanted to focus on specifically on the area of Snider Plaza proper and the side streets associated with that, as well as the realignment of Daniel at Hillcrest and bringing that entrance into the plaza as well,” city engineer Katie Barron said. “After this meeting, any comments the design team will roll into our 90% construction documents that includes the landscaping and the fountain design.”
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
mysweetcharity.com

A Gentle Reminder: It’s Time To Soak Up Area Water Restrictions

In addition to North Texas temperatures testing the resilience of the grid, the lack of rain has resulted in the drought of 2022. While some have sacrificed their lawns to save on their water bills, others have been the victims of brush fires destroying their homes and property like Monday’s Balch Springs scorched earth episode.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

McKinney Community Profile: Meet Kim Hughes, a Leadership McKinney alumna who is still making a difference in the community

Kim Hughes graduated from Leadership McKinney in 2017, but she’s still making a difference in the McKinney community today. That’s why the McKinney Chamber of Commerce recently named her as the 2022 Leadership McKinney Alumna of the Year. Today, she serves as Administrative Director with GraceToChange, a McKinney-based organization that works to "break the cycle of addiction by providing tools, support and hope for recovery."
MCKINNEY, TX
socialwhirl.com

Junior League of Dallas Appoints New Board of Directors for the 2022-2023 Year

The Junior League of Dallas (JLD) recently appointed a new Board of Directors for its 2022 – 2023 year. Following the Centennial year, the new Board of Directors is committed to kick starting the next century by developing the potential of women, promoting voluntarism, and addressing the critical needs in Dallas through the effective action and leadership of the League’s trained volunteers.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy