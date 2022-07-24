ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bishop Hill, IL

Free program will focus on rare Bishop Hill water tower

By Linda Cook
ourquadcities.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, there will be a free program about...

www.ourquadcities.com

ourquadcities.com

Augustana and Rock Island partner to get the lead out of drinking water

In her first major initiative as new Augustana College president, Andrea Talentino on Wednesday announced an innovative partnership between the private liberal arts school and the city of Rock Island — to replace lead water service lines across the city. In the aftermath of the public health crisis in...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Unique Tug Fest returns next month in LeClaire, Port Byron

The annual Tug Fest — a unique 3-day event unlike any other festival in the nation — will run August 11-13, 2022. This year’s theme is “Mardi Gras – Beads and Boots” and the Tug-for-a-Cause beneficiary is the 9/11 Memorial at the LeClaire Fire Department.
PORT BYRON, IL
geneseorepublic.com

From the Henry County Courthouse

Jeffrey and Kelli DeCap to Joy Dornfeld, 222 W. Pearl St., Geneseo, $305,000. Jeffrey Huffman to Isis Weathersby, 1220 June St., Kewanee, $44,000. PGL2, LLC to Riley and Randyll Reeves, a tract of land located in a part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 34, Township 18 North, Range 2 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County, $230,000.
HENRY COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

New I-74 bridge wins honor from America’s Transportation Awards

Construction of the new I-74 bridge over the Mississippi River won top honors today among Midwest states in the America’s Transportation Awards. One of the biggest projects in state history and a transformational investment in infrastructure for the region, the new $1-billion bridge was recognized for improving safety and mobility, enhancing quality of life and positioning the Quad Cities area for future economic opportunity, according to a Wednesday release.
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

Schwiebert fund helps seven new environmental projects

A fund former Rock Island Mark Schwiebert founded at the Quad Cities Community Foundation is giving $10,600 to seven local nonprofits for environmental education and research projects. Schwiebert, a former Eagle Scout and the founder of the Mark W. Schwiebert Fund for Environmental Studies at the QC Community Foundation, aims...
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Gravity on Tour lands in Muscatine

Ballet Des Moines will bring its full company of professional dancers to Muscatine this Sunday, sharing world-class arts and education programming directly with patrons of all ages in a one-of-a-kind day of fun activities. The free performance will take place in the green space south of the basketball courts in...
MUSCATINE, IA
aledotimesrecord.com

Former Cottage Hospital owners close Pennsylvania clinics; hospital closing in 90 days

Editor's note: This story originated from WNEP TV in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and is being published with permission from WNEP's sister station WQAD TV in Moline. BERWICK, Pennsylvania. — A TV station in Scranton, Pennsylvania, has reported the closure of a hospital in Pennsylvania owned by Priyam Sharma, the wife Sanjay Sharma, whose company owned and closed in January Cottage Hospital in Galesburg.
BERWICK, PA
wvik.org

Iowa DOT Awards Old I-74 Bridge Demolition Contract to Helm

George Ryan, Corridor Manager, says earlier this month, the Iowa Department of Transportation approved the Helm Group for the project. And the project team met with Helm representatives last week. Helm has already built large parts of the interstate highway for the new, I-74 bridge project, including the east-bound and...
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

Streets closing for Bix 7, festivities

The Bix 7 isn’t until Saturday, but street closures will start Thursday. If you are traveling through downtown Davenport, allow for extra time to navigate the closures. The City of Davenport, which will provide free parking in all three downtown ramps from 5 p.m. Friday until Noon on Sunday, shared a map on social media Wednesday outlining how the closing dominoes will fall in preparation for the road race and downtown festivities.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Hope & Healing fund awards $7,600 for QC cancer-related projects

For 18 years, Midwest Hope & Healing has offered encouragement and comfort to 4,000 breast cancer patients in the Quad Cities region with signature healing baskets. Through the generosity of donors, Midwest Hope & Healing established a grantmaking fund at The Moline Foundation to continue their legacy of caring for those newly diagnosed with breast cancer, according to a Tuesday release.
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

River Bend Food Bank hires familiar QC face as its next CEO

A familiar QC face has been chosen to be the next leader River Bend Food Bank (RBFB). The Davenport-based RBFB announced Monday that Nancy Renkes, of Eau Claire, Wis., will be the new President and CEO effective Oct. 1, 2022. Renkes formerly worked at the Food Bank as the Chief Partnership Officer.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Hundreds sign petition against converting 1-ways into 2-ways

A proposal from the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce to convert 3rd and 4th Streets in downtown Davenport to two-way traffic isn’t making everyone happy. A petition to keep them the same started circulating Wednesday. Organizer Bruce Goacher and his family – owners of Sweet Delite on 4th Street,...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Country Style Ice Cream celebrates 75 years

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Country Style Ice Cream opened the first store in the Quad Cities in 1947. 75 years later, it has expanded to five stores bringing soft serve ice cream, malts, and shakes to all. Kent Kindelsperger, owner of Country Style Ice Cream, discusses the history of the soft-serve...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

American Duchess to make trial stop in Muscatine

The cruise ship formerly docked on the Bettendorf riverfront will make an unusual stop in Muscatine tonight. The American Duchess will make a trial port stop in Muscatine, in front of the Pearl City Station in Riverside Park between 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. The exact time will be determined by the traffic on the river and the river itself, according to a city release Tuesday.
MUSCATINE, IA
US 104.9

A Quad Cities Candy & Coffee Shop Is Closing Its Doors For Good

A Quad Cities candy store, coffee shop, and tea room will soon be closing its doors permanently. The owners of Taste Buds in Rock Island, IL announced that after a lot of discussions, they will be closing the shop at the end of August. With Taste Buds' closure, there will be plenty of deals before the doors close one final time.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
WQAD

Decades-old time capsule opened at Rock Island church

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A 73-year-old time capsule was revealed in Rock Island. The capsule was carved out on Sunday at Word of Life Church on 7th Avenue in Rock Island. The capsule was placed by the Tri-City Jewish Center when it used to occupy that space. It was hidden behind a large brick next to one of the building's entrances.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Mississippi Valley Fair 2022 Information

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Mississippi Valley Fair is almost here! Here is all you need to know for the week-long festivities. The dates of the Mississippi Valley Fair are August 2-7, 2022. There are activities, concerts, food, attractions, and more!. Admission:. 2022 Fun Cards: $100.00. Good for one entrance...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Arsenal commemorates Korean War Armistice Day

July 27 marked the 69th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice Day, and the Rock Island Arsenal hosted a ceremony to commemorate the observance. The Korean War began June 25, 1950, and the Korean Armistice Agreement was signed July 27, 1953, thereby ending the war.
ROCK ISLAND, IL

