Free program will focus on rare Bishop Hill water tower

The Bix 7 isn’t until Saturday, but street closures will start Thursday. If you are traveling through downtown Davenport, allow for extra time to navigate the closures. The City of Davenport, which will provide free parking in all three downtown ramps from 5 p.m. Friday until Noon on Sunday, shared a map on social media Wednesday outlining how the closing dominoes will fall in preparation for the road race and downtown festivities.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO