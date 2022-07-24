Free program will focus on rare Bishop Hill water tower

In her first major initiative as new Augustana College president, Andrea Talentino on Wednesday announced an innovative partnership between the private liberal arts school and the city of Rock Island — to replace lead water service lines across the city. In the aftermath of the public health crisis in...
The annual Tug Fest — a unique 3-day event unlike any other festival in the nation — will run August 11-13, 2022. This year’s theme is “Mardi Gras – Beads and Boots” and the Tug-for-a-Cause beneficiary is the 9/11 Memorial at the LeClaire Fire Department.
Jeffrey and Kelli DeCap to Joy Dornfeld, 222 W. Pearl St., Geneseo, $305,000. Jeffrey Huffman to Isis Weathersby, 1220 June St., Kewanee, $44,000. PGL2, LLC to Riley and Randyll Reeves, a tract of land located in a part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 34, Township 18 North, Range 2 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County, $230,000.
Construction of the new I-74 bridge over the Mississippi River won top honors today among Midwest states in the America’s Transportation Awards. One of the biggest projects in state history and a transformational investment in infrastructure for the region, the new $1-billion bridge was recognized for improving safety and mobility, enhancing quality of life and positioning the Quad Cities area for future economic opportunity, according to a Wednesday release.
A fund former Rock Island Mark Schwiebert founded at the Quad Cities Community Foundation is giving $10,600 to seven local nonprofits for environmental education and research projects. Schwiebert, a former Eagle Scout and the founder of the Mark W. Schwiebert Fund for Environmental Studies at the QC Community Foundation, aims...
Ballet Des Moines will bring its full company of professional dancers to Muscatine this Sunday, sharing world-class arts and education programming directly with patrons of all ages in a one-of-a-kind day of fun activities. The free performance will take place in the green space south of the basketball courts in...
Editor's note: This story originated from WNEP TV in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and is being published with permission from WNEP's sister station WQAD TV in Moline. BERWICK, Pennsylvania. — A TV station in Scranton, Pennsylvania, has reported the closure of a hospital in Pennsylvania owned by Priyam Sharma, the wife Sanjay Sharma, whose company owned and closed in January Cottage Hospital in Galesburg.
George Ryan, Corridor Manager, says earlier this month, the Iowa Department of Transportation approved the Helm Group for the project. And the project team met with Helm representatives last week. Helm has already built large parts of the interstate highway for the new, I-74 bridge project, including the east-bound and...
The Bix 7 isn’t until Saturday, but street closures will start Thursday. If you are traveling through downtown Davenport, allow for extra time to navigate the closures. The City of Davenport, which will provide free parking in all three downtown ramps from 5 p.m. Friday until Noon on Sunday, shared a map on social media Wednesday outlining how the closing dominoes will fall in preparation for the road race and downtown festivities.
For 18 years, Midwest Hope & Healing has offered encouragement and comfort to 4,000 breast cancer patients in the Quad Cities region with signature healing baskets. Through the generosity of donors, Midwest Hope & Healing established a grantmaking fund at The Moline Foundation to continue their legacy of caring for those newly diagnosed with breast cancer, according to a Tuesday release.
A familiar QC face has been chosen to be the next leader River Bend Food Bank (RBFB). The Davenport-based RBFB announced Monday that Nancy Renkes, of Eau Claire, Wis., will be the new President and CEO effective Oct. 1, 2022. Renkes formerly worked at the Food Bank as the Chief Partnership Officer.
A proposal from the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce to convert 3rd and 4th Streets in downtown Davenport to two-way traffic isn’t making everyone happy. A petition to keep them the same started circulating Wednesday. Organizer Bruce Goacher and his family – owners of Sweet Delite on 4th Street,...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Country Style Ice Cream opened the first store in the Quad Cities in 1947. 75 years later, it has expanded to five stores bringing soft serve ice cream, malts, and shakes to all. Kent Kindelsperger, owner of Country Style Ice Cream, discusses the history of the soft-serve...
The cruise ship formerly docked on the Bettendorf riverfront will make an unusual stop in Muscatine tonight. The American Duchess will make a trial port stop in Muscatine, in front of the Pearl City Station in Riverside Park between 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. The exact time will be determined by the traffic on the river and the river itself, according to a city release Tuesday.
A Quad Cities candy store, coffee shop, and tea room will soon be closing its doors permanently. The owners of Taste Buds in Rock Island, IL announced that after a lot of discussions, they will be closing the shop at the end of August. With Taste Buds' closure, there will be plenty of deals before the doors close one final time.
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A 73-year-old time capsule was revealed in Rock Island. The capsule was carved out on Sunday at Word of Life Church on 7th Avenue in Rock Island. The capsule was placed by the Tri-City Jewish Center when it used to occupy that space. It was hidden behind a large brick next to one of the building's entrances.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Mississippi Valley Fair is almost here! Here is all you need to know for the week-long festivities. The dates of the Mississippi Valley Fair are August 2-7, 2022. There are activities, concerts, food, attractions, and more!. Admission:. 2022 Fun Cards: $100.00. Good for one entrance...
July 27 marked the 69th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice Day, and the Rock Island Arsenal hosted a ceremony to commemorate the observance. The Korean War began June 25, 1950, and the Korean Armistice Agreement was signed July 27, 1953, thereby ending the war.
Does Caterpillar owe Peoria and Illinois a straightforward explanation for the company's decision to relocate its global headquarters to Texas?. John Shaw, executive director of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, says "yes." "Cat basically ended a 90-year marriage by sending an email," said Shaw, a...
GALESBURG — OSF HealthCare has announced the addition of three advanced practice registered nurses to its staff at the OSF Medical Group Primary Care office at 3315 N. Seminary St. Leah Nelson, APRN, will be joining Dr. Jeffrey Hershkowitz and his care team. Nelson joined OSF HealthCare as a...
