KD Sunday Spotlight: Blessed Bags help cancer patients through the fight

KD Sunday Spotlight: Blessed Bag 06:27

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In this week's Sunday Spotlight, a cancer survivor is helping others beat cancer, as well.

The non-profit organization "Blessed Bag" provides free tote bags filled with items to support cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy.

Jessica Main is the president of the organization and an 11-year cancer survivor.

She said she received a bag during her treatment, which genuinely helped her along her journey.

Main said the bags are filled with several items including a knitted hat, blanket, socks, candy, a teddy bear, and more.

The organization has delivered more than 2,000 bags nationwide and even internationally.

Main's hope is that cancer warriors feel the comfort and love from these bags.

Most importantly, she wants them to know they can win their battle, too!

You can learn more about Blessed Bag and donate or request a bag on their website at this link .