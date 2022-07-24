ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The interior of this Arizona loft is not only ‘vintage’ — it’s surprising. See why

By TJ Macias
 3 days ago
Exterior Screen grab from Realtor

The word “vintage” quite often means “old” — but in the most fashionable way possible. And the owner of the sleek interior of this loft in Phoenix, Arizona, has outdone himself when it comes to the term.

Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor

The one-bedroom, two-bathroom residence, which is on the real estate market for $670,000, is labeled as a “mid century loft” that’s as unique is its interior decor, the listing on Realtor.com says.

Family room Screen grab from Realtor

“This total renovation is Newtro in quality, taking cues from timeless vintage elements blended with modern-day upgrades,” the listing describes. “The concrete barrel vault ceilings set a dramatic mood against the smooth surface plaster finished walls. Warm toned vinyl flooring and walnut veneer doors. Exposed copper pipes and aluminum angled baseboards.”

Bathroom Screen grab from Realtor

There is also an open kitchen, new windows and much more, all holding a classic air reminiscent of the past, inside the 1,434-square-foot space.

Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor

“The owner, Vince Scarano, is an architect with a passion for 1970s brutalist design which he showcases expertly in his personal residence we are now selling,” listing agent Jennifer Schaefer tells Dwell. “The building itself, Olympus, is an iconic Phoenix fixture, designed in the 1960s by architect Robert Starkovich.

Bathroom Screen grab from Realtor

The agent also uses a portmanteau to describe the particular style — a word combining “new” and “retro,” which is a style that originated in South Korea, according to Medium.

Bathroom Screen grab from Realtor

“It’s a passionately implemented renovation that is ‘newtro’ in quality, taking cues from vintage design with decidedly current day upgrades,” Schaefer said to Dwell.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor

