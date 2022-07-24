ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Racial discrimination lawsuit against Modesto by Black sergeant settled for $50,000

By Kevin Valine
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JEXaQ_0gr1N6m200
The Modesto Police Department building at 600 10th St. in Modesto, Calif. is pictured on Friday, March 15, 2019. Modesto Bee

Modesto has settled a racial discrimination, harassment and retaliation lawsuit brought against it by a Black police sergeant for $50,000.

The city also spent $85,442 in legal costs and $1,236 in other costs defending itself in the lawsuit, bringing its total cost in this matter to $136,678.

The lawsuit was filed in October 2019 in Stanislaus County Superior Court by then-Sgt. Derrick Tyler and his attorneys. Tyler retired from the Police Department in May of this year. He had gone to work for the department in July 1995, according to the city.

Modesto’s attorneys denied all of the allegations in Tyler’s lawsuit, according to court records. The city’s attorneys filed a request May 31 to have the lawsuit dismissed, and it has been.

The Bee learned about the settlement through a California Public Records Act request it filed with the city for all payments made in the second quarter of this year to settle claims, lawsuits and similar matters filed against it.

Tyler could not be reached for comment Friday.

Tyler’s lawsuit alleged there was a “culture of racial discrimination” within the Police Department and he had been subjected to such treatment as being wrongly passed over for promotion and unfounded disciplinary charges because he is Black.

This is not the only legal matter involving Tyler. He and the city are being sued in federal court by Adorthus Cherry, a former Modesto resident.

Cherry alleges that when he and Tyler attended a high school football game in 2016 and while Tyler was off duty, Tyler made a false claim that Cherry had threatened him, leading to his false arrest.

Cherry’s lawsuit was filed in September 2018. The latest filing in the case was for a June 28 settlement conference among the attorneys. There is no filing regarding the outcome of the conference.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
davisvanguard.org

Family Files Lawsuit As Shocking Video of Modesto Police Killing Latino Father Released

Modesto, CA – Legendary Civil Rights Attorney John Burris and his legal team held a press conference on Tuesday in Modesto to announce the filing of a federal lawsuit in the Eastern District of California alleging that Paul Chavez Jr’s civil rights were violated by Modesto Police two weeks ago when they shot and killed the Latino father as they responded to a “family disburbance.”
MODESTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stanislaus County, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Modesto, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Modesto, CA
County
Stanislaus County, CA
Stanislaus County, CA
Government
Modesto, CA
Society
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Unified Safety Plan Reviewed 3 Months After Campus Stabbing: ‘Not Up To Date’

STOCKTON — More than three months after a Stockton high school student was stabbed and killed on campus, the district board got its first look at the results of a safety plan review, just days before the new school year is set to begin. Aliycia Reynaga, 15, was killed by 52-year-old Anthony Gray on April 18 just after he allegedly tried to grab two girls in the Stagg High School parking lot. A stand-out softball player, known as “Lala” by her family, friends, and teammates, she is described as being a rising star on the field. Before Reynaga’s death, the Stockton Unified...
STOCKTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Discrimination#Lawsuits#Black#Police Sergeant#Attorneys#Racism#The Police Department#California Public Records
FOX40

Emu on the loose in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday, the Modesto Police Department shared on social media that one of their officers had an interesting call last week when they had to wrangle and escaped Emu. Officer Haro with Modesto Police had a nearly hour long pursuit with the Emu that was causing road hazards, according tp police. […]
MODESTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KTVU FOX 2

Mariposa Sheriff’s says unprompted militia group spotted near Oak Fire

The Merced Sheriff's Department said an unprompted local militia group is attempting to assist law enforcement officials in battling the out-of-control Oak Fire. In a statement released Sunday, the sheriff's office said they are not un-supportive of community groups helping fellow neighbors, but they wanted to stress they have not requested assistance from any local militia group.
MARIPOSA, CA
KRON4 News

Lodi homeless woman accused in death of newborn baby

(BCN) — A 23-year-old homeless woman accused of killing her newborn baby at a Lodi encampment was arraigned on murder charges last week, prosecutors said. Ebonie Allen gave birth at a homeless camp along State Route 99 near Pine Street on July 20 and was taken by ambulance to a Lodi Memorial Hospital, which reported the incident about 4:47 p.m. to the California Highway Patrol.
LODI, CA
FOX40

Suspect in Modesto hotel homicide arrested

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a Facebook post from the Modesto Police Department, detectives arrested Maurice Franklin Jr., 31, for the homicide of Diasia Sease, 22, on Saturday. On July 22, 2022, Sease was found dead from a gunshot wound in her hotel room at the Best Western...
MODESTO, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect who lost keys at crime scene arrested by deputies

(BCN) — A 50-year-old Stockton man who allegedly robbed a business at gunpoint last week near Stockton was apprehended after losing his keys at the scene, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. At 10:45 p.m. on Thursday the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office received calls that...
STOCKTON, CA
Los Baños Enterprise

Los Banos Weekly Crime Report for July 10-16, 2022, eight arrested

One man arrested for false imprisonment, inflicting aggravated corporal injury, more. According to the Los Banos Police Department’s website eight people were arrested, and the following police calls for service occurred in the city from Sunday through Saturday, July 10-16, 2022. There were reports of seven stolen vehicles; nine assaults – four for domestic violence; three burglaries – one residential and two vehicles; 45 calls for disturbing the peace including one for indecent exposure, several for verbal domestic, and many for loud parties; 14 reports of theft including four from vehicles; and eight reports of vandalism including four to vehicles and one for graffiti/ tagging.
LOS BANOS, CA
The Modesto Bee

The Modesto Bee

3K+
Followers
131
Post
735K+
Views
ABOUT

The Modesto Bee is the premier source of news and information serving its primary market of Stanislaus County and the surrounding region, which includes southern San Joaquin County, Merced County, Tuolumne County, Calaveras County and parts of Mariposa County. Located in California’s Central Valley, Modesto is the business center of a fertile agricultural economy, with almonds, walnuts, milk, and poultry the leading commodities. Modesto is home to the headquarters of the E. & J. Gallo Winery, the world’s largest winery, and is the birthplace of filmmaker George Lucas, creator of Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

 https://www.modbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy