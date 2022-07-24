Coyotes’ Star Clayton Keller Is Just Getting Started

As of this writing, we’re nearly two weeks into the NHL’s free agent period and Nazem Kadri has yet to sign a contract for the 2022-23 season. With the list of potential suitors gradually shrinking as teams look for offensive reinforcements elsewhere, the likelihood that the 31-year-old center returns to the Colorado Avalanche grows by the day. Of course, the team would need to clear cap room through trade to fit his new deal, but I’m not here to debate the merits of such a deal. Instead, I argue that re-upping with the reigning Stanley Cup champions is the most prudent choice if he weighs personal and team success over the monetary aspect. Let’s dive in.

