Back in January, the Water Collaborative of Greater New Orleans called on our state leaders to ensure that every Louisianan has access to safe drinking water and sanitation services. No one should have their water turned off because they can’t afford to pay. Yet, in New Orleans, three-quarters of low-income residents live in neighborhoods where the average water and sewer bill is unaffordable. And as of May, nearly one in five Orleans Parish customers were past due on their water bill by more than two months and, on average, owed more than $1,800.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO