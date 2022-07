The Ford C-Max may be gone, but it certainly isn’t forgotten, as the discontinued model continues to rack up accolades, as the 2014-2015 C-Max was recently added to Consumer Report‘s Best Used Cars for Teens Under $20,000 list, while the 2017 Ford C-Max ranked as one of the top Used Hybrid Sedans and Hatchbacks With the Best Fuel Economy and the Best Used Cars and SUVs for $15,000-$20,000, according to the same consumer organization. Now, the 2017 Ford C-Max has once again earned the praise of Consumer Reports after landing on yet another one of its lists – The Most Satisfying Five-Year-Old Hybrids.

