MOUNT JOY, Pa. — Pennsylvania farmers affected by avian influenza can now apply for grants from the $25 million recovery fund set up earlier this month in the state budget. “This will not make anybody whole. This is not about closing all of that loss. But it is making sure that they go forward,” Ag Secretary Russell Redding said Wednesday at a poultry farm in East Donegal Township.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO