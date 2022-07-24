ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announces death of koala, Thoar

By Stephanie Thompson
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TyZxn_0gr1Jy3V00
The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced the death of its 6-year-old koala named Thoar.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced Friday the death of its 6-year-old koala named Thoar.

The zoo wrote in a social media post that Thoar “was humanely euthanized while surrounded by his loving care team on Monday, July 18, 2022, after his health had significantly declined.”

Thoar was born at the San Diego Zoo in 2015 and moved to Columbus in 2017. He had one offspring, Ellin, with a koala named Katy in 2020, according to the zoo.

Zookeepers remember him “as a spunky koala who enjoyed breezy days in the nook of the outdoor hut” and as “gentle, curious, and sweet.”

One zookeeper recounted a story where she was “bringing Thoar inside for the night and it took a while for him to climb down because he was getting so much praise from Zoo guests for his handsomeness.”

The zoo also asked the public to keep the “Australia and the Islands team and everyone who loved Thoar” in their thoughts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sciotopost.com

Christmas in July at Columbus Zoo’s Zoombezi Bay

Powell, OH – Zoombezi Bay invites you to join us in putting the “tide” in Yuletide! During our nine-day Christmas in July celebration, presented by Wendy’s, Central Ohio’s wildest waterpark will be decking the halls and pouring on the holiday cheer from July 23-31, 2022.
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

5 amazing steakhouses in Ohio

If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a good steak, then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: five amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely make time to visit if you want to see what a good steak tastes like.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Lifestyle
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Pets & Animals
WDTN

The century-long history of butter cows at the Ohio State Fair

The first butter cow was not its own attraction, but was part of a butter sculpting contest sponsored by the Ohio State University and the Dairy Processors of Ohio, according to the Ohio State Fair. However, when butter distributors A.T. Shelton & Company made a life-size cow out of the product, it became so popular that the fair cemented it as a permanent tradition.
COLUMBUS, OH
macaronikid.com

2022 Sunflower Fields near Columbus

Plan a trip out to a sunflower field to enjoy nature and snap some family photos. Please confirm these fields are open via their websites or Facebook pages before you head out. Have fun!. Remember to always stay in the know about local fun by subscribing to our newsletter. Branstool...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Most Delicious French Fries Columbus Has To Offer

A love letter to everyone’s favorite potato-based food. For many, the french fry is nothing more than a sidekick. A sandwich accessory is meant to accentuate the plate, not define it. For years the fry has been abused, ignored, and flung at friends’ faces for no other reason than because you were already full and bored and maybe kind of buzzed.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#Koala#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#The San Diego Zoo
WDTN

Joe Rogan coming to Columbus this September

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Podcaster Joe Rogan is coming to Columbus this fall. The host of “The Joe Rogan Experience” is bringing “The Sacred Clown” tour to the Schottenstein Center Sept. 16. Tickets went on pre-sale Wednesday through Ticketmaster. Use password “ROGAN” for access.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

The Ohio State Fair introduces new attraction for dog owners and lovers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Fair announced a new attraction at the former Showplace Pavilion, which has undergone a name change and is now called The Dog House, featuring canine entertainment every day. Canine class is a 30-minute long dog trainer demonstration taught by nationally ranked dog...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

A Photographic History of Goofy Governors at the Ohio State Fair

From Mike DeWine to John Gilligan, see the state's top political leaders eating dessert, wearing a cowboy hat, riding the Giant Slide and more. The Ohio State Fair is back in full, starting its 12-day run on July 27. For some, that means the welcome return of concerts, midway rides, deep-fried treats and butter sculptures. For others—or at least this writer—it means something else: goofy governors in all their glory.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Pets
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Burgers In Columbus

The perfect burger exists, and you can find it right here in Columbus. I know that when it comes to food, perfection can be quite subjective. But I can make that comment safely because Columbus has so many incredible places to grab a burger, that I feel genuinely confident that everyone will fall in love with at least one burger on this list.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Why are flags in Ohio flying at half-staff?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered flags in multiple places in the state to fly at half-staff. The flag order issued Monday applies to Clark County, the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center and the Rhodes State Office Tower in Columbus. The reasoning for the order is to honor the life and service of Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates, who was shot and killed in the line of duty Sunday.
OHIO STATE
614now.com

Clintonville diner announces permanent closure

After a two and a half year run, Portia’s Diner in Clintonville is closing its doors. A local hub for a wide variety of vegan fare, the eatery will close for good on July 30, according to an employee at the nearby Portia’s Cafe. Both in Clintonville, Portia’s...
COLUMBUS, OH
92.3 WCOL

This Ohio Music Festival Is One Of The Best In The US

Festivals are the all-you-can-eat buffet of the music world. The lineup features a smorgasbord of musicians and you get to see as many of them as you so desire. However, the likelihood of a festival goer experiencing that unpleasant feeling of being too full is less likely to happen at a music festival than at a buffet. In fact, festivals often leave music fanatics wanting more. If this all sounds too good to resit, might we suggest going to one of the best music festivals in the U.S., conveniently located right in your own state?
THORNVILLE, OH
WDTN

WDTN

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy