The Pixel 6a is finally here, and not only is it one of the best budget Android phones we've seen in months, it's one of the best Android phones around — period. With excellent performance, great camera capabilities, and an overall build just small enough to be comfortable in hand, it's no wonder we're so head over heels for it. If you're looking to pre-order, it's hard to beat the Google Store. Not only will you get a free pair of wireless earbuds, but if you're smart about your trade-in, you can save as much as $300 — even without giving away a beloved old phone.

