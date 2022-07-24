A Community Thrives: The area nonprofits taking part in Gannett's annual grant competition

For the last several years, Oklahoma nonprofits have participated in Gannett's nationwide "A Community Thrives" fundraising program and each year several have received grants.

The 2022 class of Oklahoma nonprofits is the largest number to participate in "A Community Thrives" to date. The organizations each have a chance at a share of over $2 million in grants, but their success is influenced by their fundraising and community members investing in their causes. The nonprofits each have a fundraising campaign that continues through Aug. 12. Qualifying winners receive money and a chance to advance for larger regional and national grants. Smaller incentive grants are also available for the most unique donors and the most raised each week.

In 2021, Oklahoma City's Alpha Community Foundation of Oklahoma and Infant Crisis Services each received $10,000 grants and Generation Citizen Oklahoma received a $5,000 grant. Alpha Community Foundation and Infant Crisis Services are taking part in the program again and are joined by several additional nonprofits throughout Oklahoma, many of which are participating for the first time.

OKC Dodgers Baseball Foundation

"The easiest way to say it is we help kids play," said Carol Herrick, executive director. "Just being a good community partner for Oklahoma City and across the state and really investing in youth sports and getting kids outside and playing and doing all the things that encourage them to stay in school and continue to grow as a leader."

The OKC Dodgers Baseball Foundation, the nonprofit arm of Oklahoma City's minor league baseball team, hosts "Play Ball" days for kids of all ages, as well as leagues for students under 10. It also places an emphasis on partnering with other area nonprofits to help them utilize community assets, such as Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, to further their initiatives.

The organization works through community partnerships and a network of people willing to give time, talents and financial backing, Herrick said. Current fundraising efforts will go toward enhancing the organization's "Rookie League" programming for children under 10 and efforts to expand programming for older children.

"We'll be launching softball this fall. In addition to that, we are talking with Oklahoma City Public Schools to actually become the provider for bat and ball sports in the fifth and sixth grade," Herrick said.

This expansion will allow students from all backgrounds at middle schools across the city access to softball and baseball that has been missing. Herrick said there are no recreational softball leagues for kids and this program will help bridge a gap by introducing those without the means to play in travel leagues to the sport.

Herrick said grants like "A Community Thrives" offer "program changing" opportunities for the the organization to take its work further faster.

"It takes a while to highlight the work that you're doing, to tell the story, and to get the funding to do it," she said. "Going to all the middle schools in the Oklahoma City metro and beyond, that takes a lot more resources than we currently have.

It's hard to select five to 10 schools that you want to pilot when you know that the need is greater than that."

Lilyfield Inc.

Lilyfield is based in Edmond but works throughout the state to provide resources and strengthen families through voluntary programs, especially in communities where there is "a disproportionately high chance at becoming involved in the child welfare system," Executive Director Holly Towers said.

"Our goal is to get to families before they encounter the child welfare system because we know that outcomes for children are so much worse once they have contact with the system," Towers said. "We're there to try to meet the needs of those families before things get into such a crisis that formal intervention is needed."

The organization employs people from the communities it serves as part of its model to help build stronger communities to support families, and also takes on volunteers willing to invest time in the families and children it serves. Towers said current fundraising is aimed at being able to purchase a vehicle to use as a "mobile resource center" to allow the organization to further its impact and better reach those without means for access to provided services.

"A lot of families have barriers — transportation barriers, language, fear, not being connected to safe services in the community — so one of the things that we've done a little bit of are these community outreach events," Towers said. "With the mobile family resource center we would actually have a van that would go out every week to certain places in our identified communities and takes resources out to families."

Towers said being able to take services to the community rather than asking them into the center would greatly expand the organization's reach. She said the people Lilyfield serves have been more adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and recent economic hardships.

"Our families just have really unique challenges and they're falling through the cracks in many ways," she said. "Being able to get some additional funding to flow into this community can truly make the difference — in a child staying in school, in a parent being able to meet their child's needs, in keeping a child out of the child welfare system — so we're talking about real impact, big impact."

Towers said there is nothing more valuable for children than keeping them safe in their homes, schools and communities and that takes more than "band-aid work."

"We're doing deep restoration, really getting in and digging in deep with families," she said.

Other organizations fundraising through 'A Community Thrives'

In addition to the OKC Dodgers Baseball Foundation and Lilyfield, the following 12 organizations are taking part in the competition for grants from Gannett.

The Market at Eastpoint: The Market at Eastpoint is a program of RestoreOKC. The market exists as a way to reduce food insecurity and increase access to fresh foods for residents of northeast Oklahoma City, previously a food desert. The goal of the market is to "move beyond food access toward food justice and food security." Fundraising will go toward efforts to help members within the community maintain access and "make up the difference" seen on their grocery bills due to rising costs and inflation.

Oklahoma Lawyers for Children Inc.: This nonprofit provides free legal representation for abused and neglected children in Oklahoma State Department of Human Services custody. It also provides for necessary Educational Guardian ad Litems for children suffering from educational neglect.

Pivot Inc.: Pivot has been operating since 1972, offering youth ages 12 to 24 access to services to fill gaps and provide basic needs & housing, education, employment, permanent connections, and health and well-being. Pivot works with those who lack parental support, are experiencing homelessness, or are involved with the foster care or juvenile justice system.

Turning Point Ministries Inc.: This Edmond-based nonprofit works to "help modest income families become homeowners." The organization works to build neighborhoods in Edmond to address the city's need for affordable housing. Currently the group is working on completing its latest neighborhood, which will include 35 homes, according to its website.

Infant Crisis Services: The organization exists to make sure no baby in Oklahoma goes hungry through the operation of a food, formula and diaper pantry to assist families of infants and toddlers in crisis.

Urban Bridge: According to the organization's website, Urban Bridge is a nonprofit focused on building "bridges of hope to sustainability and break poverty cycles through fostering healthier, more equitable communities." The organization provides mentorship, education and entrepreneurship opportunities for youth.

Alpha Community Foundation of Oklahoma: Alpha Community Foundation is the nonprofit arm of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, which has been in the Oklahoma City community since 1938 providing young people with support and mentorship. The organization looks to continue fundraising efforts toward its renovations of an abandoned elementary school in northeast Oklahoma City that it is working to turn into a community center.

Hearts That Care Volunteer Health Clinic Inc.: The Hearts That Care Volunteer Health Clinic is a Lawton-based nonprofit providing free medical services and a full-service pharmacy, according to its website. The clinic serves those from Lawton, and surrounding southwest Oklahoma and north Texas communities without other free-clinic options and who are "uninsured, have been denied SoonerCare and Medicaid and earn at or less than 200% of the federal poverty level." The organization is volunteer and donation driven and provides care including telehealth appointments, dental screenings, X-rays and extractions, traditional and specialty medical appointments and prescription assistance. The clinic is currently working to expand its offerings to include vision care.

Nowata Citizens for a Brighter Future: The group is a nonprofit focused on the economic development of the town of Nowata to benefit its own residents and those living in surrounding communities, especially rural areas. The funds raised will go toward the creation of a community splash pad, a resource the organization says will strengthen neighbor’s connections to one another through a cost free and inclusive resource accessible to everyone, including the poor, elderly, underserved and handicapped in the community.

Pathways Adult Learning Center Inc.: The Tulsa-based organization offers support to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. According to the organization it will use funds raised to "build a stronger, more inclusive community for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Tulsa and the surrounding areas." Plans include investing in the 2023 Pathways prom and carnival events along with bolstering the groups year-round enrichment programs.

Social Ecological Economic Development Corp.: This nonprofit works to help other organization's maximize their impact. According to its website, the team at the Social Ecological Economic Development Corporation focuses on creating change through "the expert writing, award and administration of local, state and federal grants aimed at community enrichment."

Tulsa Youth Symphony: The organization offers opportunities for advanced training and performance experiences for youth in the Tulsa area with a passion for orchestral music. The program is fundraising for its "Move With Us" campaign, which looks to connect more students to music through orchestra, dance and the connections they share.

Donations must be made through each organization's Mighty Cause platform, similar to a GoFundMe page. Links to the individual pages can be found by clicking on the nonprofit name listed above. The deadline for all donations is Aug. 12.