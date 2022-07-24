ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Letters to the editor: On small-town sports, Oklahoma abortion laws

By Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 3 days ago

Public education is central to identity of small towns

Athletics in Oklahoma provides the social center for small towns. Each community supports its team with great enthusiasm and passion. The gymnasiums and sports fields are the dioceses of the community. Very modern and clean and reflects the community's pride — the epitome of small-town America.

Many small towns in Oklahoma have lost jobs with the changing times. Some losing half their population in a few decades. The resulting population declines have taken a toll on those communities.

Their young people are forced to migrate to large urban centers to find work. Those that stay, find it difficult to survive financially and socially, adding more instability to the towns. A community without the vibrancy of its youth, loses its energy and settles for less and less each year.

However, because of the public educational system, towns still have their teams and school pride and can provide good elementary and secondary education for the children of the community. This has always sustained them during hard times but common sense is needed now more than ever.

The carnival mentality by our leaders must stop.

How does small-town America survive? The first thing to do is,  stop the nonsense of sending public tax monies to religious parochial schools and fly by night charter schools. The next thing is, publicly call out the the flaws in the home school and charter school movements. Also, guard home rule or local control of public education as if it is a sacred right.

Homeschooling reduces enrollment for public schools and causes a decline in public funding. It also shifts to our public schools the added cost of remedial programs, once the parents give up and send their kids back to public school. Some of them are a year or more behind academically, not to mention the lost social skills.

Local control of our public schools is essential. The local school boards know the conscience of the community.  Sure, certain statewide functions are necessary such as funding distribution, curriculum guidelines coordinated with university systems, and state certification of teachers. But the fundamental administration of our schools should always be local.

— Charles Steve Miller, Kenefic

Interfering with abortion rights is to interfere with freedom

The option of abortion or termination of a pregnancy is part of reproduction freedom, as is contraception and mutual sexual activity. To interfere with these rights is to interfere with basic freedoms to which all women are entitled.

The Supreme Court made a political decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which had been recognized as a constitutional freedom since 1973.

In making that decision, the Supreme Court deferred to the states for further legislation. The Legislature and Gov. Kevin Stitt acted without regard to the constituency, of which 55-60% approve of a women's right to abortion. Our congressmen and women all fall on the same side of the issue, agreeing with Republicans.

The only way to change this travesty is to alter the complexion of the state government from the governor to Oklahoma senators and Congress people. Every man and woman in Oklahoma who believes in reproductive freedom should vote against all state legislators who voted with Gov. Stitt to ban abortion.

This miscarriage of justice can be corrected if the right people are elected to office. Everyone needs to turn out and vote. Lives depend on it.

— Robert Ryan, Oklahoma City

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Letters to the editor: On small-town sports, Oklahoma abortion laws

Comments / 0

Related
kgou.org

How a legislative report recommends changing the way Oklahoma pays for public schools

Oklahoma’s education funding formula is complicated. Take a look at the 540-page state aid calculation document for each district if you don’t believe it. But it’s also incredibly important. The formula is used to determine how much state aid each school district receives based on a variety of factors. For the upcoming school year, that will determine where much of the $3.2 billion allocated by the state to fund K-12 education will go.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
KOCO

Oklahoma patients increasingly concerned about access to contraceptives

OKLAHOMA CITY — Some Oklahoma patients are increasingly concerned about access to contraceptives. Following a slew of abortion bans in Oklahoma and across the country, doctors said patients are increasingly concerned about access to contraceptives. With abortion outlawed and temporary contraceptives not 100% effective, the state medical association said some women are looking for options that will better prevent pregnancies.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
readfrontier.org

A poor wheat harvest as Oklahoma faces a hotter, drier future

Michael Peters is crouched in the red Okarche dirt in what should have been an abounding, chest-high field of hay. But the field is patchy, and what remains fails to even reach his knee. High temperatures and a lack of rain this year have stunted Peters’ hay crop. What sprouted...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Legislature#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Oklahoma Supreme Court#Athletics
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Trapping and the Oklahoma Fur Trade: Then and Now

Animal skins have been utilized in the lands we now call Oklahoma for thousands of years. Inhabitants used furs for housing, clothing, containers, and as goods in a vast trade network. Burial sites in Oklahoma record copper jewelry from the Great Lakes region, shell beads and conch shells from the Gulf Coast, and turquoise from present-day New Mexico. These examples show the geographical extent…
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

America’s Haunted Pyramid Isn’t Too Far From Oklahoma

If you've ever made the drive through Memphis, it's hard not to notice the giant glass pyramid that lines the Mississippi River at the I-40 crossing. It's massive and stand-alone along the hallowed banks. Not only is it the tenth largest pyramid in the world, but according to lore, it's...
bartlesvilleradio.com

Two Families from Ukraine Relocate to Oklahoma

Two families from the Ukraine were warmly greeted at the Tulsa Airport as they arrived to begin a new life in Oklahoma. A church that has asked to remain anonymous sponsored the two families so they could escape the devestation of their homeland. To protect them, the families names and photos are also being withheld.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
okcfox.com

Next up for PlatePay: The Chickasaw Turnpike in south central Oklahoma

SULPHUR, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority's transition to cashless tolling is moving along as planned. The OTA approved $10.5 million to be used to purchase the hardware needed to assist the transition at its meeting on Tuesday. Converting Oklahoma's turnpikes to cashless tolling was first proposed after...
SULPHUR, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Oklahoma Dept. of Corrections takes precautions to protect inmates, employees during heat wave

Staff members with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections are working to protect inmates and employees from this summer’s dangerous temperatures. Special attention is placed upon at-risk inmates, including those 55 and older, chronically ill, or those on mental health medications. “We have procedures in place where medical does a follow up every four hours,” Joseph Harp Warden Luke Pettigrew said. “And we have security staff going around as well. Checking on them and making ice available for them as well.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
756K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy