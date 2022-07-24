ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Man Who Attacked Rep. Lee Zeldin 'Did Not Know Who' He Was: Investigators

HuffPost
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man accused of attacking New York GOP gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin during a recent campaign rally told investigators he’d been drinking that day and didn’t know who the congressman was, authorities said as the man was arrested on a federal assault charge Saturday. David Jakubonis, 43,...

www.huffpost.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Military vet who tried to stab New York Congressman Lee Zeldin 'was trying to grab his mic after he disrespected veterans': Relapsed alcoholic says he was 'checked out'

The New York man who attempted to stab US Rep. Lee Zeldin said he didn't know who the politician was and only approached him to try to take his microphone after he was told the gubernatorial candidate was 'disrespecting veterans.'. David Jakubonis, 43, an Army veteran, was arrested after allegedly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Lee Zeldin
Complex

18-Year-Old With Toy Gun Shot and Killed by Off-Duty Officer

An NYC officer has been charged in the killing of Raymond Chaluisant, an 18-year-old who was allegedly shot while playing with a toy gun. According to NBC New York, the deadly incident took place around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the Morris Heights neighborhood of the Bronx. Responding officers say they found Chaluisant in a vehicle’s passenger seat with a gunshot wound to the face. Authorities say the man was immediately rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

Kinzinger: Witnesses who refuse to comply with subpoeanas will 'pay the price'

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) had a warning on Sunday for anyone considering ignoring congressional subpoenas on the heels of Steve Bannon's contempt conviction. Kinzinger, a member of the House Jan. 6 committee, told ABC's This Week host Jonathan Karl that Bannon's conviction on Friday was "justice," and that future committee witnesses who refuse to comply with subpoenas will "pay the price."
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iraq War#Long Island#Violent Crime#Politics Congress#Politics Federal#Gop#The Associated Press#Republicans#Democratic
MSNBC

Another GOP voter admits he committed fraud, gets light sentence

Over the course of the last year or so, I’ve marveled at the number of Republican voters who’ve been caught casting ballots on behalf of dead or missing relatives. The case of Barry Morphew, however, is a little different, though it nevertheless fits into the larger pattern. The New York Times reported:
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Iraq
thetrace.org

Judge’s Blocking of Colorado Town’s New Gun Restrictions Shows Influence of Bruen

NEW from THE TRACE: The Supreme’s Court gun decision could open this policy up to court challenges. The recent Bruen case effectively struck down discretionary, “may-issue” concealed handgun permitting rules. But there’s another gun licensing system that was not addressed in the opinion: permit-to-purchase, which requires that people obtain a license to buy a firearm. There are 13 states that have such a policy, which give authorities the discretion to deny applicants a license in the interest of public safety, based on criteria beyond basic requirements like passing a background check. Now that the court has struck down may-issue rules for concealed carry, the related permit-to-purchase policy may be ripe for a court challenge, as well, legal experts tell Jennifer Mascia.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Oxygen

'She Asked Me To Take Him Out': Woman Hires Her Lover’s Friend To Murder Husband

When Cory Voss met his future wife, he was beguiled by her foreign accent. But it was all a put-on — and their marriage would end with his death. Cory Allen Voss was born in 1977 and grew up in Berwin, Illinois, outside Chicago. After dropping out of high school, he earned his G.E.D. and enlisted in the United States Navy. Cory found purpose in the military. He was a hard worker and well liked by his fellow service members. Upon completing training, he was assigned to Norfolk Naval Station in southeastern Virginia.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy