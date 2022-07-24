Man Who Attacked Rep. Lee Zeldin 'Did Not Know Who' He Was: Investigators

NEW from THE TRACE: The Supreme’s Court gun decision could open this policy up to court challenges. The recent Bruen case effectively struck down discretionary, “may-issue” concealed handgun permitting rules. But there’s another gun licensing system that was not addressed in the opinion: permit-to-purchase, which requires that people obtain a license to buy a firearm. There are 13 states that have such a policy, which give authorities the discretion to deny applicants a license in the interest of public safety, based on criteria beyond basic requirements like passing a background check. Now that the court has struck down may-issue rules for concealed carry, the related permit-to-purchase policy may be ripe for a court challenge, as well, legal experts tell Jennifer Mascia.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO