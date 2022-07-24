ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Guest column: Oklahoma executions should stop until system is reformed

By Brad Henry and Andy Lester
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V8M5x_0gr1JKBn00

Over the next 2½ years, Oklahoma’s execution chamber at the State Penitentiary in McAlester may become a busy place. That’s because the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has scheduled 25 executions to occur over the next 29 months.

The question is, should these executions occur?

In 2017, the Oklahoma Death Penalty Review Commission issued a comprehensive report detailing the flaws in Oklahoma’s capital punishment system. Our report stressed that “Oklahomans share a common interest in securing justice under the law for the victims of crime and those accused of criminal acts, no matter what their own personal views or political perspectives on the death penalty may be."

The commission was both independent and bipartisan. It was composed of five women and six men, former prosecutors and defense lawyers, judges, citizens, crime victim advocates, law professors, Republicans and Democrats. Some support capital punishment; others do not. The two of us, a Democrat and a Republican, who often disagree on politics, served as co-chairs.

This truly diverse group issued its almost 300-page report unanimously. And we unanimously recommended executions not take place until significant reforms occur.

As a group, we took no position on the death penalty. But our examination of all aspects of Oklahoma’s death penalty left us with deep concerns about whether the state administers capital punishment in a way that ensures no innocent person will be executed. We found that “the death penalty, even in Oklahoma, has not always been imposed and carried out fairly, consistently, and humanely, as required by the federal and state constitutions. These shortcomings have severe consequences for the accused and their families, for victims and their families, and for all citizens of Oklahoma.”

To fix these problems, our report identified dozens of important reforms aimed at preventing wrongful capital convictions and death sentences and reducing the arbitrariness that we found inherent in Oklahoma’s death penalty system. We stressed that no executions should take place unless and until these reforms were implemented.

Many of the recommendations involve the need for better training, better education and better procedures for police, prosecutors, judges and defense counsel in capital cases. Some concern best practices surrounding use of controversial evidence, retention of files and even methods of execution. Still others involved the clemency process.

Most of our recommendations are simple, straightforward and easy to implement. Some involve a financial commitment. A few might be considered controversial.

While we believe in all of the commission’s 46 recommendations, we also understand the reality that all may not be implemented. But, after five years, virtually none of our recommendations have been adopted. Yet the state is barreling ahead with an unprecedented number of executions despite the numerous flaws in the implementation of the death penalty.

All Oklahomans, regardless of one’s stance on capital punishment, should insist on an unwavering commitment to fairness and accuracy. In issuing its report, the commission issued one overarching recommendation: “the Commission members unanimously recommend that the current moratorium on the death penalty be extended until significant reforms have been accomplished.” Before more executions occur, it is high time to implement the numerous necessary reforms to make certain Oklahoma’s capital punishment system is beyond reproach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c6Xy9_0gr1JKBn00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vwgt3_0gr1JKBn00

Brad Henry was the 26 th governor of Oklahoma. Andy Lester is a partner in the Oklahoma City office of the law firm Spencer Fane.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Guest column: Oklahoma executions should stop until system is reformed

Comments / 16

Bill Rains
3d ago

The only thing wrong with the system is it’s not being used. Fire it up and get going. Quit wasting tax dollars. The families of the victims will never get closure. Give them justice please.

Reply
24
Angela Rouse
3d ago

They have been judged by a jury if there peers and punishment needs to be carried out. They made a choice to do what they did and now need to pay the price for the decision. Choices have consequences.

Reply(7)
4
Related
ozarkradionews.com

22 States, Including Missouri & Arkansas, Sue Biden Administration over Threats to Withhold Nutrition Assistance for Schools that Don’t Adhere to Title IX Protections

Jefferson City, Mo. – The attorney generals of 22 states, including Missouri and Arkansas, have filed a lawsuit against the USDA and the Biden Administration over new guidance on sex discrimination for schools and programs that receive federal nutritional assistance. On May 5, 2022, the USDA’s Food and Nutrition...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mcalester, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Mcalester, OK
State
Oklahoma State
kgou.org

How a legislative report recommends changing the way Oklahoma pays for public schools

Oklahoma’s education funding formula is complicated. Take a look at the 540-page state aid calculation document for each district if you don’t believe it. But it’s also incredibly important. The formula is used to determine how much state aid each school district receives based on a variety of factors. For the upcoming school year, that will determine where much of the $3.2 billion allocated by the state to fund K-12 education will go.
OKLAHOMA STATE
readfrontier.org

A poor wheat harvest as Oklahoma faces a hotter, drier future

Michael Peters is crouched in the red Okarche dirt in what should have been an abounding, chest-high field of hay. But the field is patchy, and what remains fails to even reach his knee. High temperatures and a lack of rain this year have stunted Peters’ hay crop. What sprouted...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Sentences#Capital Punishment#Oklahomans#Republicans#Democrats
Z94

Here’s How Oklahoma’s Turnpike Plate Pay Works

Ever since the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority announced they would transition the state's toll roads over to PikePass and Plate Pay only, enough people have wondered how it actually works that we decided to do the science. If you don't feel you travel the toll roads enough to warrant a PikePass,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
bristownews.com

Oklahoma’s Free Sales Tax weekend nearing

Oklahoma's annual sals tax holiday is a three day event held in August each year. In Oklahoma, the sales tax will be exempt Aug. 5-7. Sales tax holidays date back to 1980 when Ohio and Michigan offered residents a one-time chance to skip sale tax on automobile purchases, according to the non profit Tax Foundation. The No Tax Weekend began in 2007 when the Oklahoma Legislature passed Senate Bill 861 to benefit both retailers and consumers in the state. The bill has helped local retailers boost sales and the consumer save money. This has become an annual event in more than a dozen states. Retailers are required to participate in the three day sales tax holiday and may not collect sales and use tax on sales of qualified items.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Trapping and the Oklahoma Fur Trade: Then and Now

Animal skins have been utilized in the lands we now call Oklahoma for thousands of years. Inhabitants used furs for housing, clothing, containers, and as goods in a vast trade network. Burial sites in Oklahoma record copper jewelry from the Great Lakes region, shell beads and conch shells from the Gulf Coast, and turquoise from present-day New Mexico. These examples show the geographical extent…
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Next up for PlatePay: The Chickasaw Turnpike in south central Oklahoma

SULPHUR, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority's transition to cashless tolling is moving along as planned. The OTA approved $10.5 million to be used to purchase the hardware needed to assist the transition at its meeting on Tuesday. Converting Oklahoma's turnpikes to cashless tolling was first proposed after...
SULPHUR, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma patients increasingly concerned about access to contraceptives

OKLAHOMA CITY — Some Oklahoma patients are increasingly concerned about access to contraceptives. Following a slew of abortion bans in Oklahoma and across the country, doctors said patients are increasingly concerned about access to contraceptives. With abortion outlawed and temporary contraceptives not 100% effective, the state medical association said some women are looking for options that will better prevent pregnancies.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Oklahoma inmate climbs radio tower at correctional center

STRINGTOWN, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma inmate is back in custody after a bizarre incident at a correctional facility. Officials say Terrill Paske was working on the grounds of the Mack Alford Correctional Facility on Sunday night when he found that crews left a gate unlocked. At that point,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

Two Families from Ukraine Relocate to Oklahoma

Two families from the Ukraine were warmly greeted at the Tulsa Airport as they arrived to begin a new life in Oklahoma. A church that has asked to remain anonymous sponsored the two families so they could escape the devestation of their homeland. To protect them, the families names and photos are also being withheld.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News Channel 25

New report describes 'living hell' in Texas prisons without air conditioning

WACO, Texas — Texas A&M University's Hazard Reduction and Recovery Center released a report this month that describes Texas prisons as a "living hell". The report states Texas is one of only 13 states across the United States in which prisons are not air-conditioned statewide. It claims only 30% of Texas prisons are fully air-conditioned and units "been shown to regularly reach 110 degrees and in at least one unit have topped 149 degrees."
TEXAS STATE
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
756K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy