Guest column: Oklahoma executions should stop until system is reformed

Over the next 2½ years, Oklahoma’s execution chamber at the State Penitentiary in McAlester may become a busy place. That’s because the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has scheduled 25 executions to occur over the next 29 months.

The question is, should these executions occur?

In 2017, the Oklahoma Death Penalty Review Commission issued a comprehensive report detailing the flaws in Oklahoma’s capital punishment system. Our report stressed that “Oklahomans share a common interest in securing justice under the law for the victims of crime and those accused of criminal acts, no matter what their own personal views or political perspectives on the death penalty may be."

The commission was both independent and bipartisan. It was composed of five women and six men, former prosecutors and defense lawyers, judges, citizens, crime victim advocates, law professors, Republicans and Democrats. Some support capital punishment; others do not. The two of us, a Democrat and a Republican, who often disagree on politics, served as co-chairs.

This truly diverse group issued its almost 300-page report unanimously. And we unanimously recommended executions not take place until significant reforms occur.

As a group, we took no position on the death penalty. But our examination of all aspects of Oklahoma’s death penalty left us with deep concerns about whether the state administers capital punishment in a way that ensures no innocent person will be executed. We found that “the death penalty, even in Oklahoma, has not always been imposed and carried out fairly, consistently, and humanely, as required by the federal and state constitutions. These shortcomings have severe consequences for the accused and their families, for victims and their families, and for all citizens of Oklahoma.”

To fix these problems, our report identified dozens of important reforms aimed at preventing wrongful capital convictions and death sentences and reducing the arbitrariness that we found inherent in Oklahoma’s death penalty system. We stressed that no executions should take place unless and until these reforms were implemented.

Many of the recommendations involve the need for better training, better education and better procedures for police, prosecutors, judges and defense counsel in capital cases. Some concern best practices surrounding use of controversial evidence, retention of files and even methods of execution. Still others involved the clemency process.

Most of our recommendations are simple, straightforward and easy to implement. Some involve a financial commitment. A few might be considered controversial.

While we believe in all of the commission’s 46 recommendations, we also understand the reality that all may not be implemented. But, after five years, virtually none of our recommendations have been adopted. Yet the state is barreling ahead with an unprecedented number of executions despite the numerous flaws in the implementation of the death penalty.

All Oklahomans, regardless of one’s stance on capital punishment, should insist on an unwavering commitment to fairness and accuracy. In issuing its report, the commission issued one overarching recommendation: “the Commission members unanimously recommend that the current moratorium on the death penalty be extended until significant reforms have been accomplished.” Before more executions occur, it is high time to implement the numerous necessary reforms to make certain Oklahoma’s capital punishment system is beyond reproach.

Brad Henry was the 26 th governor of Oklahoma. Andy Lester is a partner in the Oklahoma City office of the law firm Spencer Fane.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Guest column: Oklahoma executions should stop until system is reformed