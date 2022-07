Another set of human remains was found at Lake Mead Monday as the reservoir's water levels continue to recede, according to a news release from the National Park Service. Park rangers responded to a report of human remains found in the park's Swim Beach area in Boulder City, Nevada, at about 4:30 p.m. PT, the release said. "Park rangers are on scene and have set a perimeter to recover the remains," the release said.

BOULDER CITY, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO