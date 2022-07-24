LISTEN: Country star John Rich tops iTunes with anti-liberal song ‘Progress’

C ountry music star John Rich hit the top of the charts with a song slamming liberal “progress" and bypassing what he called the music industry "machine."

Rich released his song “Progress” Friday on Truth Social and Rumble. Within hours, it soared to No. 1 on the Apple iTunes song chart.

“Felt good to beat the machine today:) Thanks to all of you for the massive support! We are making good #Progress #NumberOne #Worldwide,” tweeted Rich, who is half of the country music duo Big & Rich.



The song's lyrics include several direct messages challenging the views of liberals.

“They say building back better will make America great,” Rich sings. “If that’s the wave of the future, all I’ve got to say is, stick your progress where the sun don’t shine. Keep your big mess away from me and mine. If you leave us alone, well, we’d all be just fine.”

“Progress” beat out new releases from Billie Eilish and Lizzo, as well as “Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush.

"Here I am with no record label, no publisher, no marketing deal," Rich told Just the News . "It is bypassing this machine that they've built, going right around the machine, going right to the people.”