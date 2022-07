We all know Buffalo has its own distinguished pizza style, and while it is special to us locals, we can still make room for other styles to shine in our region too. If you’ve ever had Detroit-Style pizza, then you know it deserves a category of its own. Characterized by its square-shaped slices and its thick and crispy crust, Detroit-Style pizza is for those who like a little bit of crunch to their pizza from the caramelized cheesy edges. While a few places offer this unique style here in WNY, one of the purveyors of Detroit-Style pizza is officially coming to Williamsville!

WILLIAMSVILLE, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO