Chicago, IL

Willis Tower Fast Facts

erienewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Here's some background information about Willis Tower, formerly the Sears Tower, located in Chicago. The Sears Tower was the world's tallest building until 1996, when it was surpassed by the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. With clear weather, four states are viewable up to 50 miles away:

www.erienewsnow.com

WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

Global Tech Giant Buys Out 'Famous' Chicago Skyscraper

Google has officially purchased the Thompson Center. According to Block Club Chicago, the famous Windy City skyscraper located in The Loop was purchased for $105,000,000. The building has stood to house government offices since 1985 and was initially called the State of Illinois Center. Due to expensive infrastructure issues, the building was put up for sale by local lawmakers.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

You can’t go dome again

Forgive me for lapsing into Yiddishkeit. But to see the mayor drag out the dome will-o-wisp, like a much-adored toddler’s blankie now worn to a nubbin, and wave it over her head, as if it were an original genius divination of her own — it taps into a well of deep Chicago nostalgia. It makes me want to set up a cart in Maxwell Street and start selling bottles of Professor Steinberg’s Amazing Old World Cure-All.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Two Chicago Hospitals Land on US News and World Report's ‘Best Hospitals in America' List

Two Chicago hospitals have been named as some of the best hospitals in the country, according to a new report. U.S. News and World Report's annual list of "America's Best Hospitals," released Tuesday, ranks the top 20 "Honor Roll" hospitals on a point system, evaluating overall performance at 4,300 hospitals in specific specialties, traditional and alternative treatments, as well as processes for common procedures and conditions like congestive heart failure, diabetes, hip and knee replacements, stroke, cancer surgeries and more.
CHICAGO, IL
Thrillist

The Absolute Best Seafood in Chicago

As oceanic as it may look, Lake Michigan is in fact not an ocean. But Chicago doesn’t let its lack of salt water hinder its proclivity for world-class fish and seafood. Despite the fact that the Midwest city is nowhere near any place where fresh lobster, mussels, and oysters naturally exist, you can find all of those things in abundance anyway—from high-end surf & turf temples to low-key classics slinging smoked sable and shrimp ceviche tostadas. Be it grilled, skewered, fried, or piled high on a luxe seafood tower like some sort of bivalve Jenga, there’s so much fresh fish here you’d think you were in Boston or Ibiza. So the next time you’d like to trick your taste buds into thinking you’re on a yacht in Spain, these are the 13 best seafood restaurants in Chicago that’ll scratch that nautical itch.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Businessman blames the behavior of ‘savages’ as city revokes his Lincoln Park restaurant’s licenses

Even after freshly losing his business to Chicago license enforcers, Rashad Bailey speaks energetically, enthusiastically, passionately. “They got a sticker on my door. They f*cking won,” he conceded Tuesday morning. After a 14-month battle, the city shuttered his Lincoln Park restaurant, Dinner and a Movie, permanently on Friday. “Plus one for White Chicago. Racism won.”
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

Chicago Mayor Unveils Billion Dollar Renovations to Soldier Field

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot appears to be on the cusp of the fourth stage of grief: depression. With the Chicago Bears threatening to pull out of the city the franchise has called home for more than a century, Lightfoot continues an odd path of bargaining. However, it seems she might be bargaining with only herself at this point.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago Mayor Lightfoot refusing to pay speeding, red light tickets as they pile up: Report

CHICAGO - Multiple police-driven vehicles used to transport Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot have reportedly racked up multiple traffic tickets that have gone unpaid despite the mayor's advocacy for stricter speed cameras in the city. Two of the SUVs used to shuttle Lightfoot throughout Chicago have accumulated three speed camera tickets...
fox32chicago.com

Nearly 30 Amazon employees claim Joliet warehouse is dangerous, racially hostile

JOLIET, Ill. - Nearly 30 Amazon employees are claiming the Joliet warehouse is a dangerous and racially hostile work environment. Some workers spoke out about the conditions Wednesday. The employees have hired an attorney and filed more than two dozen complaints with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The complaints include...
JOLIET, IL
1077 WRKR

A Big Piece of Chicago’s Kiddieland Is Now In La Porte, Indiana

I was one of those lucky kids. My childhood was fun. I grew up with a great group of kids in my immediate neighborhood. My elementary school was half a block away, so no having to ride a bus. Since this was Chicago, the Lake (Michigan) was on the east side of downtown. And we had two amusement parks, one in the heart of the city (the legendary Riverview, on the northwest side of town) and Kiddieland was just to the west in Melrose Park.
LA PORTE, IN
The Detroit Free Press

Dad, 18-year-old daughter win Chicago to Mackinac race despite intense storms, ripped sails

High winds and stormy weather on Lake Michigan ripped sails worth thousands of dollars and broke equipment but failed to prevent Scott Sellers, his 18-year-old daughter Hannah and crew of six other sailors from winning first-in-class during the race from Chicago to Mackinac. "I have never seen a weather radar covering this expanse of thunderstorms," Scott Sellers told the Free Press on Monday morning. "It was nonstop for seven to eight hours." ...
CHICAGO, IL
WIFR

Former IL gov. defends Soldier Field’s good name

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) -Soldier Field is nearly synonymous with the Chicago Bears, but one former Illinois politician is bringing attention to the meaning behind the name he’s fighting to defend. The dedicated war memorial built almost a century ago with public funds has long been the subject of a...
CHICAGO, IL
rejournals.com

Marcus & Millichap closes sale of 11,966-square-foot retail property in Northwest Indiana

Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of Cinnamon Willow Center, an 11,966-square-foot retail property in Crown Point, Indiana. The asset sold for $1.66 million. Zach Turner, Scott Wiles, Erin Patton and Craig Fuller, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Columbus and Cleveland offices, had the exclusive listing behalf of the seller, an East-Coast-based limited liability company. Josh Caruana, Indiana Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.
WGN News

Amazon employees allege hostile work environment at Joliet warehouse

JOLIET, Ill. — Amazon workers in Joliet are accusing the company of creating a dangerous and racially hostile work environment — and of retaliating against employees who complain. So far, 26 employees at the company’s Joliet warehouse have filed complaints against Amazon. They say there have been racially motivated threats and issues that have not […]
JOLIET, IL

