CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – The UVa Student Council Executive Board is calling for “the immediate resignation” of one of the four new appointees to the University’s Board of Visitors. A Student Council statement points out a 2020 incident in which Bert Ellis flew from his Hilton Head, SC home — with a razor blade in pocket — to Charlottesville. His stated intention was to speak with a student of color who had hung a flyer on a door on the Lawn with the “f-word” protesting the Lawn’s inaccessibility for people with varying physical needs. While Ellis left without doing anything, he stated he would have removed the language if no one had been there.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 9 HOURS AGO