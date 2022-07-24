ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Saybrook, CT

Car rolls over on I-95, leaving one seriously injured in Saturday crash

By Michael Sicoli
 3 days ago

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) – State Police responded to a single-car accident that resulted in the passenger being ejected from the vehicle with “suspected serious injuries,” police say.

The car was traveling south on I-95 before Exit 67 around 7:15 p.m. Saturday when the driver lost control, slamming into the metal beam guardrail and causing 75 yards-worth of damage.

The crash caused the car to enter an “uncontrolled skid” before rolling over multiple times, according to the accident report. Both airbags did deploy.

The driver was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The passenger was also taken to Yale New Haven Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

Troop F responded to the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

Any witnesses are asked to contact TFC. Matthew Weber at Troop F (860-399-2100).

