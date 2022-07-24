ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five people shot across NYC in overnight bloodshed: cops

By Tina Moore
 3 days ago

Three men were shot in one incident in Manhattan on Sunday morning and two others were shot in the Bronx and Brooklyn, cops said.

The bullets flew at 112th Street and Lexington Avenue in Harlem around 2 a.m., leaving a 30-year-old shot in the right foot, a 29-year-old struck in the right shoulder and left leg and a 26-year-old hit in the right arm, cops said.

The older man was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan and the two younger men were taken to St. Luke’s Roosevelt Hospital. All of them were expected to survive, police said.

They were all uncooperative, police said.

Gunfire erupted at Franklin Avenue and Carroll Street in Brooklyn around 4:30 a.m., leaving a 22-year-old man shot in the stomach, arm and chest, cops said. He was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

Three males were shot on Lexington Avenue and E 112th Street.
The bullets flew around 2 a.m.

Bullets flew in the Bronx around 5 a.m. when a 49-year-old man was shot once in the neck, cops said.

A 30-year-old shot in the right foot, a 29-year-old struck in the right shoulder and left leg and a 26-year-old hit in the right arm.
The victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.
A 49-year-old man was shot once in the neck outside 1332 Commerce Avenue.
Multiple shell casings were found at the scene in the Bronx.

He was hit by gunfire outside 1332 Commerce Avenue and told police he heard shots and felt pain, police said. Multiple shell casings were found at the scene.

Comments / 43

Guess
3d ago

It’s unfortunate however considering the size of all 5 boroughs, that is a very low crime rate. There’s more shootings in Baltimore, Chicago, Detroit and Philly so if there was a choice, I’d rather be in NY!

Reply(6)
7
Rocio Jimenez
3d ago

funny how I can't get a laser gun game delivered to my house because of gun laws but I can walk down the street and get a real one from anyone 🤦‍♀️

Reply(4)
3
The man with no name
3d ago

The new norm in NYC. Great job guys, 👏 Keep up the good work. 👍

Reply(5)
9
 

