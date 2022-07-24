Five people shot across NYC in overnight bloodshed: cops

Three men were shot in one incident in Manhattan on Sunday morning and two others were shot in the Bronx and Brooklyn, cops said.

The bullets flew at 112th Street and Lexington Avenue in Harlem around 2 a.m., leaving a 30-year-old shot in the right foot, a 29-year-old struck in the right shoulder and left leg and a 26-year-old hit in the right arm, cops said.

The older man was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan and the two younger men were taken to St. Luke’s Roosevelt Hospital. All of them were expected to survive, police said.

They were all uncooperative, police said.

Gunfire erupted at Franklin Avenue and Carroll Street in Brooklyn around 4:30 a.m., leaving a 22-year-old man shot in the stomach, arm and chest, cops said. He was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

Bullets flew in the Bronx around 5 a.m. when a 49-year-old man was shot once in the neck, cops said.

He was hit by gunfire outside 1332 Commerce Avenue and told police he heard shots and felt pain, police said. Multiple shell casings were found at the scene.