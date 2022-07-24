ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Cavaliers make nearly $40 million offer to retain Collin Sexton

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DYv79_0gr1C4pX00

The daily activity around the NBA has come to a screeching halt. But that doesn’t mean there still aren’t plenty of deals to be made. One of the top remaining free agents available, Collin Sexton, has generated very little interest on the open market.

Sexton is a restricted free agent, and the Cleveland Cavaliers have already extended a qualifying offer to the versatile guard. Usually in these cases another team will present Sexton with an offer sheet that allows the Cavs to match within 48 hours. Only Sexton hasn’t been able to secure that offer from another team just yet.

It’s not that the Cavaliers don’t want to keep their first-round pick from 2018. They just want the market to set the standard for what he’s worth. In Sexton’s case, that’s tricky. After tearing the meniscus in his left knee after just 11 games, Sexton missed most of the season.

Yet this is a player who averaged 24.3 points per game the year prior, and he’s still just 23. He has a lot of talent to offer, but the likelihood that he secures a payday nearing the suggested $20 million annual amount has disappeared this late in the offseason.

As mentioned, the Cavs want to keep Sexton, and they’ve made a preliminary offer to their young guard, in the ballpark of a three-year, $40 million contract, according to Chris Fedor. What’s next for Sexton? He has the option to accept the offer or continue shopping around, hoping for an even better contract from another team.

Collin Sexton’s best fit is likely back with the Cavs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M7NLr_0gr1C4pX00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Collin Sexton doesn’t really have an option here. He’s likely stuck with the Cleveland Cavaliers since they hold the right of first refusal in any offer he receives. With most of the money already spent in free agency, it’s unlikely that a team will jump in with an offer the Cavs simply cannot match.

It makes much more sense for Sexton to return for Cleveland, even if Darius Garland has since taken over as the lead guard. Sexton’s role may not be as large as it was, or as ball-dominant going forward with the Cavs, but he can still show off his skills while helping a team make a postseason push.

He already has built chemistry with his teammates, and they did start 7-4 last season while Sexton was healthy. Having a healthy Sexton back in the lineup next to Garland gives the Cavs that extra scoring punch they missed last season. He just might be the missing link to their success after falling just short of the playoffs in the East.

Unless a team comes out of nowhere with a ridiculous offer, Sexton’s likely to return with the Cavaliers, and that’s the best option for his immediate future. From the looks of it, his contract would still be very tradeable if need be next season. For now, expect Sexton to kick off his fifth season in Cleveland in 2022.

Comments / 5

Herbert Smith
3d ago

let him go he don't like playing with others if he is not In charge cavs have a good young team they must move Love no Defense against for young players

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FastBreak on FanNation

Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet To Draymond Green

On Sunday, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green sent out an intriguing tweet that is going viral on Twitter. Green: "I’m watching the 98 Bulls vs Utah in the Finals… I can’t help but notice our 2017 team would’ve beaten these Bulls by a dub and these Jazz by 40 if they’re going to play these brands of basketball. And that’s why it’s dumb to compare Era’s"
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown blockbuster trade offer for Kevin Durant gets counteroffer from Nets

The Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors, and even the Golden State Warriors have all been linked to Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets. However, the Suns matching the Deandre Ayton offer sheet likely takes them out of the conversation. The Lakers aren’t expected to land Durant, and neither are the Dubs. Although […] The post Celtics’ Jaylen Brown blockbuster trade offer for Kevin Durant gets counteroffer from Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Kenny Smith Says If He Was The Brooklyn Nets, He Would Make Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Stay: "I’m Bringing Roses, Flowers, Chocolates, And We’re Gonna Stay."

When Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving formed a duo with the Brooklyn Nets back in 2019, most expected them to bring at least a couple of championships for the franchise. But in the three years that the two players have been part of the team, they have created more issues for the team rather than solved them.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Cleveland, OH
Basketball
City
Cleveland, OH
The Spun

Rasheed Wallace No Longer Taking Job: NBA World Reacts

Rasheed Wallace was originally going to be joining Darvin Ham's coaching staff in Los Angeles. That is now no longer the case. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Wallace has decided not to join Ham in L.A. Wallace and Ham were teammates for a couple of seasons during their careers....
NBA
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics offered this trade package to Nets for Kevin Durant

The Boston Celtics have grabbed a ticket in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes. The Celtics have engaged with the Brooklyn Nets in trade talks regarding Durant, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported early Monday morning. The Athletic's Shams Charania followed by reporting that Boston actually sent a trade offer to Brooklyn for Durant, which the Nets turned down and countered.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Collin Sexton
NBC Sports

Jaylen Brown posts one-word tweet amid Kevin Durant trade rumors

Kevin Durant trade rumors involving the Boston Celtics were reignited Monday when Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the C's offered Jaylen Brown and other assets to the Brooklyn Nets for the 33-year-old superstar. Charania also reported the Nets turned down the offer and made a counter proposal. A few...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#The Cleveland Cavaliers
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Very Famous Player Signing With New Team

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Shareef O’Neal is signing with G League Ignite. O'Neal played in the NBA Summer League for the Los Angeles Lakers this year, and he is the son of Shaquille O'Neal. His father won NBA Championships with the Lakers and Miami Heat.
NBA
Inside The Warriors

Grant Williams Fires Back at Steph Curry's ESPYS Comments

After Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams confidently declared his team was better than the Golden State Warriors, despite losing to them in the NBA Finals, Steph Curry had some fun during the ESPYS. Looking at Williams, while sporting a green suit, Curry said, "It's great to see you again, my man. I know you like this color. I'll let you borrow it after I’m done. I might even let you wear a ring."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Report: Cavaliers have given Collin Sexton a multi-year offer

The Cleveland Cavaliers have made a multi-year offer to restricted free agent Collin Sexton, according to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. "I’m told that it is close to $40 million in total money, so think of like a three-year, $40 million deal," Fedor said on the Wine and Gold Talk Podcast. "It’s way less than what Collin initially wanted. I don’t know that it’s the kind of deal that Collin and his camp would be willing to take."
CLEVELAND, OH
FastBreak on FanNation

Los Angeles Clippers Sign New Player

On Friday, the Los Angeles Clippers officially signed Moussa Diabaté to a two-way contract. Diabaté was drafted by the Clippers with the 43rd overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and he spent the NBA Summer League with the team. He averaged 9.5 points per game and 7.5...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
theScore

Report: Celtics include Jaylen Brown in offer for Durant

The Boston Celtics have entered the Kevin Durant sweepstakes, offering a package to the Brooklyn Nets involving All-Star Jaylen Brown, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. The Celtics propsed trading Brown, guard Derrick White, and a draft pick, but the Nets countered to include reigning Defensive Player of the Year...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

3 WR’s The Browns Can Still Sign In Free Agency

The Cleveland Browns are coming into the 2022 NFL season with an interesting group of receivers. They no longer have the duo of Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry to help them this season. However, they have Amari Cooper to help the Browns passing game. But they also have Donovan...
CLEVELAND, OH
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

68K+
Followers
52K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy