Iowa State

Storm Reports: Strong thunderstorms cause wind damage in eastern Iowa Saturday

By Rebecca Kopelman
cbs2iowa.com
 3 days ago

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A powerful cold front brought heat and severe thunderstorms to eastern Iowa on Saturday. Here's a list of the storm reports across...

cbs2iowa.com

ourquadcities.com

Monday was 86th anniversary of Iowa's hottest day ever

DES MOINES, IOWA — Central Iowa just pushed through it's hottest stretch so far of 2022 with highest reaching well into the upper-90s on Saturday, with 100 degrees hit in a couple locations, including Oskaloosa. With a high of 99 in Des Moines, Saturday tied for the second...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

DNR investigating cause of fish kill at Iowa lake

STORM LAKE, Iowa — Iowa Department of Natural Resources looking for the cause of a fish kill at Storm Lake. DNR biologists say the fish kill is affecting primarily the common carp. Many of that species of fish are washing up on the shores of Storm Lake. Tests are...
STORM LAKE, IA
KAAL-TV

How many states border Iowa?

Congrats to our trivia winner this morning, Billy Bishop from Kasson!.
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

[WATCH] Flaming Ball Flies Across Iowa Sky

It looks like something straight out of a sci-fi movie! Local authorities captured a beautiful sight in the early morning sky. Well, a BALL of fire, but...same difference. Early on the morning of Tuesday, July 26th local authorities captured a strange sight in the sky. The Bremer County Sheriff's department shared photos and videos from the dashboard camera that showed a fireball fly across the sky.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Hidden Gem Hot Dog Joint Is One Of The Best In Iowa

This amazing spot is one of those hidden gems everyone knows about. Anyone from Cedar Rapids most likely has heard the name "Flying Wienie" or seen the iconic plane. Yet many people have never gone inside. The name itself is amazing. This spot has been around for 23 years, and...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
earnthenecklace.com

Amber Alexander Leaving WHO-TV: Meet the Iowa Meteorologist

Amber Alexander is one of the top meteorologists in Iowa during her term at WHO-TV. However, the weather anchor decided to step back from the round-the-clock forecasts and coverage to focus on her mental health. The news of Amber Alexander leaving WHO-TV surprised her longtime followers, but they praised her for putting herself first. While some hope she will return to broadcasting in the near future, others want to know more about her background. So, we reveal more about the meteorologist outside the Channel 13 studio in this Amber Alexander wiki.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

MidAmerican installs sixth and largest solar project in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — MidAmerican Energy has completed its 100-megawatt Holliday Creek solar array, the company's largest of six inaugural solar projects that it began placing online starting in January. At its peak, the Webster County project's 265,000 solar panels can generate enough electricity to...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Average gas prices fall 26 cents in last week in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The average price of gas in Iowa is now at $4.07, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,036 stations in Iowa. Prices are down three cents from yesterday and a quarter cheaper than last week. According to GasBuddy the cheapest station in Iowa...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa's COVID-19 numbers trending upward for 7 straight weeks

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa'sCOVID-19 update is showing another increase in positive tests. The weekly number has gone up by about 600. The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 7,264 positive tests in the last seven days. This is the seventh week in a row IDPH has reported...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa man in Jan. 6 Capitol riot wants trial delayed

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa man who was inside the Capitol on January 6th wants his trial pushed back. Doug Jensen's attorney filed a motion Monday to move back his trial from September to February. The motion cites ongoing publicity from the January 6th hearings as the...
IOWA STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KCRG.com

Iowa woman recalls moment of Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCCI) - A woman from central Iowa is sharing what it was like to wake up to the sound of people being killed while camping. Felicia Coe was camping at Maquoketa Caves State Park last week with her boyfriend and his 16 and 11-year-old sons when a gunman entered the tent of the Schmidt, shooting and killing three of them.
MAQUOKETA, IA
kyoutv.com

RAGBRAI riders kick off day one of ride across Iowa

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV) - RAGBRAI XLIX is officially underway as the riders embarked on the first part of their bike adventure across the state of Iowa early Sunday morning. Riders were up and at it before the sun on Sunday morning as they embarked on the start of the...
SERGEANT BLUFF, IA
Western Iowa Today

If You Spot This Bug Call The Iowa Department Of Agriculture

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Department of Agriculture wants people to keep an eye out for bugs called "spotted lanternflies." It's an invasive species that feeds off fruit, ornamental, and woody trees. They can damage grape, orchard, nursery, and logging businesses. KCCI/TV reports two immature spotted lanternflies were found in Dallas County recently. The insect was accidentally introduced to the US eight years ago and it has been confirmed present in 11 states. It's native to China, India, and Vietnam. The Ag Department wants any Iowan who sees a lanternfly to report it.
DES MOINES, IA
wvik.org

Iowa DOT Awards Old I-74 Bridge Demolition Contract to Helm

George Ryan, Corridor Manager, says earlier this month, the Iowa Department of Transportation approved the Helm Group for the project. And the project team met with Helm representatives last week. Helm has already built large parts of the interstate highway for the new, I-74 bridge project, including the east-bound and...
BETTENDORF, IA

