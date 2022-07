CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A couple accused of killing an elderly woman by medically neglecting her are on trial at the Montgomery County Courts Center this week. William “Bill” Norris Greene, 61, and his wife, Deadra Tidwell Greene, 56, both of Cumberland Furnace, are each charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of physical abuse of an impaired adult in the death of Elsie Mae Greene, who died July 17, 2018, at the age of 65.

