ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Doctor: Biden likely has highly contagious COVID-19 strain

By Associated Press
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0upGNh_0gr1AA7400

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden likely contracted a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly through the United States, and now has body aches and a sore throat since his positive test , according to an update from his doctor on Saturday.

The variant, known as BA.5, is an offshoot of the omicron strain that emerged late last year, and it’s believed to be responsible for the vast majority of coronavirus cases in the country.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician, wrote in his latest update on Biden’s condition that Biden’s earlier symptoms, including a runny nose and a cough, have become “less troublesome.” O’Connor’s earlier notes did not mention the sore throat or body aches.

Can at-home COVID tests detect BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants?

Biden’s vital signs, such as blood pressure and respiratory rate, “remain entirely normal,” and his oxygen saturation levels are “excellent” with “no shortness of breath at all,” the doctor wrote.

O’Connor said the results of the preliminary sequencing that indicated the BA.5 variant do not affect Biden’s treatment plan “in any way.”

Biden tested positive for the virus on Thursday morning. He has been isolating in the White House residence since then. Administration officials have emphasized that his symptoms are mild because he has received four vaccine doses, and he started taking the antiviral drug Paxlovid after becoming infected.

During a virtual meeting with economic advisers on Friday, Biden was hoarse but insisted, “I feel much better than I sound.”

In his previous update on Biden’s health, O’Connor said the president had an elevated temperature of 99.4 F on Thursday evening, but it returned to normal after taking Tylenol.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Austria ends COVID-19 quarantine for those with no symptoms

BERLIN (AP) — People infected with COVID-19 will no longer have to quarantine themselves in Austria if they don’t exhibit any symptoms, the country’s health minister announced Tuesday. The alpine country is scrapping mandatory quarantine for people who have tested positive but don’t feel ill, Austrian news agency APA reported. The new regulations will apply […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGN News

Poll: Most parents of kids under 5 have no plans to give them COVID shots

(The Hill) – Most parents of young children do not plan to get them vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation released Tuesday. More than 40 percent of parents of children under 5 said they will “definitely not” vaccinate their kids, compared to about 10 percent who said they want to get their kids vaccinated as soon as possible, according to Kaiser’s latest survey. Only seven percent said they already have gotten their kids vaccinated.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
shefinds

Donald Trump’s Son-In-Law Jared Kushner Just Gave An Update On His Cancer Battle: ‘In The Hands Of God’

Jared Kushner is opening up about his previously undisclosed battle with thyroid cancer in his forthcoming memoir, which is to be published next month. According to excerpts of the new book seen by Reuters, Kushner, 41, wrote about being diagnosed with cancer in 2019 when he served as White House senior advisor to his father-in-law, then-president Donald Trump, 76.
U.S. POLITICS
WGN News

Baby dies hours after being dropped off at Florida day care

(NewsNation) — Grieving Florida parents are questioning how their energetic 9-month-old could have been pronounced dead just hours after being dropped off at a Florida daycare center. On Monday, little Tayvon Tomlin was reportedly found lifeless in his crib at Lincoln Marti Daycare in Homestead, Florida. Miami-Dade police told...
HOMESTEAD, FL
WGN News

IDOT worker killed at job site; ex-wife charged with murder

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. – Prosecutors in southern Illinois say an IDOT worker was stabbed to death by his ex-wife amid contentious child custody proceedings in divorce court. The Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Alexis Stallman with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated domestic battery on July 21. She remains in custody at the county jail on a $2 million bond.
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
WGN News

Charges announced in Red Line stabbing attack

CHICAGO — Five people have been charged in an armed robbery on the CTA Red Line.  Police said the five people attacked a 42-year-old man with knives and broken glass as he changed trains at North Ave and North Clybourn Friday morning. The man pulled out a knife and fought back and injured some of […]
WGN News

Man charged with attempted murder of 2 Chicago officers

CHICAGO — A man has been charged with attempted murder after police said he shot at two Chicago officers. Jabari Edwards, 28, was charged with two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Police said Edwards shot at two officers, striking and...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#White House
WGN News

3 shot while attending funeral at South Side church

CHICAGO — Three individuals are in the hospital after being shot at a funeral at a South Side Church Saturday. Police said the shooting took place at University Community Missionary near 108th and S State streets around 2:30 p.m. when a grey colored sedan drove by and a person in the vehicle opened fire on […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Boy, 14, found shot to death on South Side

CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy was found shot to death on the city’s South Side, according to Chicago police. Police said the shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. Thursday on the 1000 block of E. Marquette in Woodlawn. Officers responded to a call of shots fired and discovered an unresponsive teen laying on the ground with […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Tornado touches down in Naperville, another spotted in Joliet: NWS

JOLIET, Ill. — A tornado touched down in Naperville and another was located over Joliet Saturday morning as severe storms moved throughout the Chicago area. Later Saturday, the National Weather Service confirmed both tornados. A Tornado Warning was in effect until 6:30 a.m. and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues to be in effect until 10:15 […]
JOLIET, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WGN News

Second tornado confirmed in Saturday mornings severe weather

Tornado occurred in Crest Hill, Joliet, National Weather Service confirms. The National Weather Service has confirmed a second tornado occurred Saturday as part of the severe weather that moved through the Chicago suburbs. The second tornado occurred in Crest Hill and was tracked into Joliet before lifting, the NWS tweeted.
CREST HILL, IL
WGN News

Boy survives after parents, sister fatally shot in tent at Iowa park

A 9-year-old boy who was camping at an Iowa state park with his parents and 6-year-old sister survived a shooting that killed the rest of his family. The Iowa Department of Public Safety identified the victims as Tyler Schmidt, 42; his 42-year-old wife, Sarah Schmidt; and their 6-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, all of Cedar Falls, Iowa. Their bodies were found in their tent early Friday at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground, about 180 miles (290 kilometers) east of Des Moines.
WGN News

Tornados located in Joliet, Naperville as severe storms hit Chicago area

JOLIET, Ill. — A tornado was located over Joliet Saturday morning and another was confirmed in Naperville as storms moved throughout the Chicago area. A Tornado Warning was in effect until 6:30 a.m. and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues to be in effect until 10:15 a.m. The tornado threat eased around 6:30 a.m., according to […]
WGN News

WGN News

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy