The Salamanders beat the Mustangs 7-1 last night. Martinsville is 19-25 on the season and is fifth in the West. The West is led by Savannah at 33-12 and Morehead leads the East at 35-9. Martinsville plays at Tri-City tonight. There are four games left in the season.

MARTINSVILLE, VA ・ 19 HOURS AGO