WHEE sports

Patrick County Fab Lab grand opening from 2-3:30 p.m. at 212 Wood Brothers Drive in Stuart. Piedmont Arts Guild at 12:15 p.m. at Piedmont Arts building on Starling Avenue. Kathy Deacon of Uptown Partnership will be the speaker. ACBL-sanctioned Bridge game at 1 p.m. at Forest Park Country Club. Saturday,...
(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.) Vincent Breedlove, 57, of Martinsville, died Tuesday, July 26. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge. William C. Clifton, 74, of Bassett, died Monday, July 25. Wright Funeral Service is in charge. Ruth M. France, 83,...
Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred on Sunday, (July 24) at 10:09 a.m. on Beaver Creek Drive, one tenth of a mile north of Kings Mountain Road in Henry County. A 1998 Dodge R-15 was traveling north on Beaver Creek...
Comments / 0