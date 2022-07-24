A guaranteed income program in rural Georgia hopes to reduce income inequality

ATLANTA (AP) — Democrat Stacey Abrams is promoting a plan she says will make housing more available and affordable across Georgia if she defeats Republican Gov. Brian Kemp this year. “I will lead the charge in tackling the four central housing challenges faced by Georgians across the state,” Abrams told reporters before releasing her plan on Wednesday. “That includes and the unaffordability of housing, the shrinking inventory, the displacement of longtime residents due to gentrification, and the preventable and ongoing tragedy of homelessness,” she said. Abrams repeatedly criticized Kemp for Georgia’s sluggish use of its $989 million in federal rental assistance.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO