Georgia State

A guaranteed income program in rural Georgia hopes to reduce income inequality

By Stephan Bisaha
WFAE
WFAE
 3 days ago

Guaranteed income programs are often associated with big cities. A new program aims to help residents in rural Georgia....

www.wfae.org

The Associated Press

Stacey Abrams calls for more affordable housing in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Democrat Stacey Abrams is promoting a plan she says will make housing more available and affordable across Georgia if she defeats Republican Gov. Brian Kemp this year. “I will lead the charge in tackling the four central housing challenges faced by Georgians across the state,” Abrams told reporters before releasing her plan on Wednesday. “That includes and the unaffordability of housing, the shrinking inventory, the displacement of longtime residents due to gentrification, and the preventable and ongoing tragedy of homelessness,” she said. Abrams repeatedly criticized Kemp for Georgia’s sluggish use of its $989 million in federal rental assistance.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Polls show Georgians worried about direction of country; Split-ticket voting

Greg Bluestein, @bluestein, Political reporter, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Sam Olens, @samolens, Former Georgia attorney general. 1. 78% of Georgians think the country isn't on the right track. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution released a poll of likely voters. The poll of 902 likely voters was conducted between July 14 to July 22 and...
GEORGIA STATE
WFAE

Governor appoints Peter Ledford as N.C. Clean Energy director

Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed Peter Ledford as North Carolina's new Clean Energy Director. Ledford is currently a lawyer and policy director at the North Carolina Sustainable Energy Association. He's also a former staff attorney and legislative analyst in the research division of the N.C. General Assembly. Ledford will help...
POLITICS
WFAE

NC will receive cut of $4.3 billion settlement for opioid use prevention and treatment

North Carolina will receive a cut of a $4.3 billion settlement with drugmaker Teva for opioid use prevention and treatment. Details of how much the state will receive are still being worked out, but the settlement is to be paid out over 13 years. The settlement between Teva and 12 states plus local governments and Native American tribes is among a series of successful lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies and distributors.
HEALTH
WFAE

Q&A: NC regulators listen as they draft a plan to cut CO2 emissions

Public hearings in Asheville Wednesday night and Charlotte Thursday night will give people a chance to comment on how North Carolina should reduce carbon emissions from power plants to fight climate change. Gov. Roy Cooper and the legislature agree on the goals, but there's a big fight over the details. WFAE climate reporter David Boraks talked with host Marshall Terry.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Atlanta Daily World

Georgia Educators Hold Rally for Education; Speak Out Against New Restrictive Laws

Georgia Educators Hold Rally for Education; Speak Out Against New Restrictive Laws. On Saturday, July 23, Georgia educators from across the state came together to hold a Back to School Rally for Education at Piedmont Park in Atlanta and highlight the negative impacts that Gov. Brian Kemp’s new restrictive education laws will have on students, teachers, and schools in the coming school year. Community members marched in solidarity against the restrictive laws and spoke about how they will censor what can be taught in classrooms, ban books, and threaten teachers’ jobs.
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Georgia joins multistate $34.2M settlement agreement against jewelry store chain

(The Center Square) — Georgia has joined a multistate settlement agreement that recovered $34.2 million for more than 46,000 service members and veterans nationwide, officials said. Last week, the Federal Trade Commission and 18 states, including Georgia, sued Hauppauge, New York-based Harris Jewelry, saying the company violated state and...
GEORGIA STATE
WFAE

State Superintendent Catherine Truitt on the pandemic, test scores, funding and more

While students are headed back to the classroom next month, public schools across North Carolina face no shortage of challenges. In March, a report showed fewer than 15% of third graders in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools were expected to earn successful reading scores. Another analysis showed middle school students lost over a year’s worth of progress in math during the pandemic in North Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC
News Break
Politics
WFAE

Doctor who provided an abortion for a young rape victim speaks out

Indiana doctor Caitlin Bernard, who provided a medication abortion for a 10-year-old girl from Ohio who had been raped, says she has been harassed since coming under the national spotlight. Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and...
INDIANA STATE
WRBL News 3

Regulators amend and then approve Georgia Power energy plan

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia utility regulators on Thursday approved a plan that would shut down a number of Georgia Power Co.’s coal-fired power plants, but keep two units at a Cartersville power plant around until at least 2025. The decision came as the Georgia Public Service Commission approved Georgia Power’s plan to meet electricity demand […]
ATLANTA, GA
Dayana Sabatin

Georgia Sending Out $500 Stimulus Checks

During COVID-19, many Americans received financial help from stimulus checks, and in March, Georgia's governor signed House Bill 1302, which is a new law attempting to offset the rising cost of inflation by refunding some money back into the hands of taxpayers.
GEORGIA STATE
WFAE

CMPD teams with North Carolina Unidentified Project

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is partnering with a group dedicated to identifying human remains in North Carolina. Lieutenant Bryan Crum says there are 130 unidentified cases in the state, including 11 in Mecklenburg County. "These cases reach back to 1975 and there’s quite a bit of time on these cases,"...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
