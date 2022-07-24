ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

1 killed, 1 injured in Paterson shooting on Clinton Street

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting on Clinton Street on Saturday night, according to the Passaic...

Paterson man hurt in East 28th Street shooting

A city man was wounded in a broad day-light shooting on East 28th Street on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 26-year-old, was struck by gunfire on East 28th Street and 7th Avenue at around 1:58 p.m. Police said he arrived at Saint Joseph’s...
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

40-Something Couple Hit Crossing Hawthorne Street

A Hawthorne couple was hospitalized after being struck by a van on a local street. The van was headed south on Lincoln Avenue when it hit the pair, both 48 years old, near approaching Diamond Bridge Avenue around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Detective Lt. Matthew Hoogmoed. Both were taken to St....
HAWTHORNE, NJ
Daily Voice

Unsuspecting Victim Shot In Paterson, Dropped Off At Hospital

A robbery victim who'd apparently been lured to the area for a supposed online transaction was shot in broad daylight on a Paterson street, responders said. A vehicle dropped off the 26-year-old Paterson resident at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center moments after the shooting at East 28th Street and 7th Avenue shortly before 2 p.m. Monday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said.
PATERSON, NJ
MidJersey.News

Trenton Shooting Suspect Arrested In Hamilton Township, NJ

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Trenton Police Department Detective Lieutenant Bethesda Stokes reported that on July 5, 2022, The Trenton Police Department responded to Sweets Ave on a report of a shooting in progress. Upon police arrival, Officer McNair was rendering aid to a man that was shot in the face. The investigation led to the arrest of Tiffany Wiggins being responsible for the shooting. She was charged accordingly (Criminal Attempt Homicide, Aggravated Assault, Weapons offenses, etc.). Tiffany Wiggins was taken into custody in Hamilton, NJ, without incident.
TRENTON, NJ
Shore News Network

Newark Teen Arrested for Monday Night Shooting

NEWARK, NJ – An 18-year-old was arrested for the a shooting that took place in Newark Monday night. According to Interim Newark Public Safety Director Raul Malave, Tauheed McLean, 18, of Newark, was arrested in connection with theshooting. Police reports show that at approximately 10:10 p.m., police responded to...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Man shot dead in car in Bayonne early Wednesday

BAYONNE, N.J. - A man was shot to death early Wednesday morning on a street in Bayonne. The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office says the man was killed while sitting in a car near Avenue A and West 21st Street just before 4:30 a.m. A witness tells CBS2 a female passenger inside the car was not hurt. Their identities have no been released. So far there have been no arrests. 
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

Newark duo pleads guilty to Jersey City home invasion

Two Newark men have pleaded guilty to an armed home invasion robbery in Jersey City nearly two years ago, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. The state will be recommending 15-year sentences for 31-year-old Aaron Johnson and 47-year-old Carlos Flores when they are sentenced by Hudson County Superior Court Judge John Young on Sept. 30. The pair pled guilty Monday to one count of first-degree robbery.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Victim of East Orange fatal fire identified at 69-year-old woman

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and East Orange Police Chief Phyllis Bindi announced July 26 that the victim of a fatal fire on Friday, July 22, has been identified as Cherry Davis, 69, of East Orange. The three-alarm fire broke out at...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
CBS New York

Police say Cherry Davis, 69, was killed in East Orange fire

EAST ORANGE, N.J. - There's new information on a deadly fire in New Jersey. Police have identified the victim as 69-year-old Cherry Davis. Flames ripped through the building on Prospect Street in East Orange early Friday morning. Investigators say firefighters were able to rescue several people, but Davis was trapped inside her third floor apartment. According to the preliminary investigation, the fire may have been started when a vehicle caught fire near the building. 
EAST ORANGE, NJ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Possible Drowning Reported On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

First responders were attempting a water rescue on a swimmer who had gone unconscious, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The possible drowning occurred at about 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 27 off Ocean Avenue in Sea Bright, initial reports said. An unconfirmed report said the swimmer had gone into cardiac...
SEA BRIGHT, NJ
Trentonian

Detectives crack 8-year-old murder of Jamer Greenfield in Trenton

TRENTON – For six years, Mercer County homicide detectives knew who allegedly killed Jamer Greenfield. In all, the case languished for eight years, switching hands from multiple detectives who sought additional witnesses before prosecutors authorized charges, records show. That changed this week when 40-year-old Jonathan Woody was arrested and...
TRENTON, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Newark Men Plead Guilty to Greenville Armed Robbery

Two Newark men have pleaded guilty to charges relating to a 2020 armed home invasion. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, the armed robbery took place in the early morning of September 13, 2020 at the 200 block of Fulton Avenue. The owner of the building reported that the front door of the home had been kicked in during a private gathering. All nine occupants were held and robbed at gunpoint.
NEWARK, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne street to be renamed for Jada Moore

A portion of Avenue C has been renamed after Jada Domenique Moore. The tribute to the late Bayonne native comes just a little over two years after her untimely death. On June 14, 2020, Moore was tragically killed in a multi-car collision with a U-Haul in North Carolina. The 21-year-old was a life long resident of Bayonne, New Jersey before moving south.
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

Video of hit-and-run by Jersey City councilwoman released

Jersey City Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise didn’t slow down after she struck a cyclist who ran a red light at a Jersey City intersection last week, closed-circuit television video footage made public by city officials Tuesday afternoon revealed. The 3-minute video showing the intersection of Forrest Street and Martin Luther...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
The Paterson Times provides independent coverage of politics, public safety, business and education in Paterson, NJ. Follow for article updates, events and breaking news.

