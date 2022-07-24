ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Kanye West appears at Rolling Loud after canceling his headline slot

By Elizabeth Aubrey
NME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West appeared at Rolling Loud festival on Friday (July 22) having cancelled his headline slot there less than a week earlier. Kid Cudi replaced Kanye West on the bill at the Miami event when West, who is now known officially as “Ye”, “decided that he [would] no longer be performing”....

