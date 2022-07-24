ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reminded Of His Dad: NASCAR World Reacts

By Andrew Holleran
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA couple of weeks ago, a video of legendary NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Sr. went viral on social media. Earnhardt Sr. went viral...

thespun.com

Comments / 6

Related
Sportscasting

Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman

Clint Bowyer received a heartwarming response this week when he ended his silence on social media more than a month after his involvement in an accident that killed a woman. The post Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman  appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Racing News

Chase Elliott comments on Denny Hamlin crashing Ross Chastain

Denny Hamlin initiated payback on Ross Chastain at Pocono Raceway; Chase Elliott declared the winner after disqualifications. On Sunday, NASCAR raced at Pocono Raceway. The race was drama filled with disqualifications and payback. At WWT Raceway, Ross Chastain wrecked Denny Hamlin while racing for position inside the top 10. Just...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Longtime NASCAR Sponsor Announces It's Ending Agreement

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will have a new name moving forward. Wednesday night, Camping World announced that it is ending its longtime sponsorship agreement with NASCAR. Camping World announced that it is choosing to spend its money on other areas - most notably, its people. "What a ride...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Lajoie
Person
Dale Earnhardt Sr.
Person
Dale Earnhardt
Person
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Person
Dale Jr.
Larry Brown Sports

Chase Elliott asked if he wants Denny Hamlin’s trophy for Pocono win

Chase Elliott may have been awarded Sunday’s Cup Series race due to technical reasons, but he’s not about to demand a trophy. Elliott was declared the winner of the M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 Sunday at Pocono Raceway after the top two finishers, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch, were disqualified. The Nos. 11 and 18 cars failed a post-race inspection, giving the win to Elliott, whose No. 9 Chevrolet finished third.
MOTORSPORTS
survivornet.com

How Sherry Pollex, Longtime Love Of NASCAR Driver Martin Truex Jr., Keeps An Amazingly Positive Attitude As She Battles Ovarian Cancer

Sherry Pollex, 43, longtime partner of NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr., 42, was diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer in 2014. Her cancer returned last September. The health-enthusiast and yogi is keeping a positive attitude through her cancer journey. Ovarian cancer has been called “the cancer that whispers,” due to...
CANCER
Whiskey Riff

At The Request Of Dale Earnhardt Jr., Pocono Raceway Shares The Wild Items Left Behind After Sunday’s Race

When Dale Earnhardt Jr. asks for something, you deliver (unless you’re Noah Gragson and your boss tries to hand you a beer). Dale Jr. was in the booth for the wild race at Pocono Raceway this past Sunday afternoon, which saw Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch of Joe Gibbs Racing disqualified due to an impermissible extra layer of tape over each corner of the front facia ahead of the wheel openings, which played into the aerodynamics and ultimately made the cars a lot faster than everybody else’s, clearly.
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

No Offense to Richard Childress Racing, but Timing of Kyle Busch Disqualification Could Not Be Any Worse

Kyle Busch couldn't have had a worse day at Pocono, getting disqualified in the race sponsored by his primary partner and in a time when he's trying to land sponsors for 2023 and a return to Joe Gibbs Racing. The post No Offense to Richard Childress Racing, but Timing of Kyle Busch Disqualification Could Not Be Any Worse appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports

NASCAR, Joe Gibbs Racing disclose what led to disqualification

NASCAR and Joe Gibbs Racing revealed Monday what led to the disqualification of the cars of Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch after Sunday’s Cup race at Pocono Raceway. NASCAR stated that “extra layers of vinyl” on the lower fascia of the cars were the culprit. The lower...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
TMZ.com

Charles Barkley Says He'd Accept $60 Million Offer From LIV Golf

Charles Barkley is naming his price in order to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour ... saying he'd hop on board if they offer him a whopping $60 million!!. The NBA legend addressed the org.'s reported interest in bringing him on as a commentator with the "Dan Patrick Show" on Monday ... saying he's more than happy with his current situation with TNT, but a certain number would get him to sign on the dotted line with LIV.
NBA
The Spun

Look: "Next Paige Spiranac" Driving Video Is Going Viral

Claire Hogle, the golfer dubbed by some as the "next Paige Spiranac," continues to elevate her following on social media. The popular golf personality has been building up her social media presence, with more than 700,000 followers on Instagram. Hogle's followers appeared to enjoy one of her recent driving videos.
GOLF
Sportico

In North Carolina, NASCAR’s Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Seeks $16 Million for Slick Equestrian Estate

Click here to read the full article. A North Carolina property owned by NASCAR veteran Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has officially rumbled onto the market, according to a story in Dirt. Nestled amid the outskirts of Charlotte in Mooresville—known as “Race City U.S.A.,” for its large concentration of racing teams and drivers, as well as the NASCAR Technical Institute—the luxe spread is asking a speck under $16 million; according to the Charlotte Business Journal, it’s the most expensive single-family home currently listed for sale in the Charlotte region. Originally custom-built for retired NASCAR legend Ernie Irvan back in 2001, and subsequently rebuilt...
REAL ESTATE
racer.com

NASCAR releases more details of Gibbs disqualifications; team declines to appeal

The deadline for Joe Gibbs Racing to file an appeal over the disqualifications to the Nos. 11 and 18 cars at Pocono Raceway has passed with no appeal filed Monday. Denny Hamlin was stripped of the race win, and Kyle Busch was disqualified from a runner-up place when NASCAR found material on the front facia of their cars. NASCAR officials tear down the top two finishers each weekend during post-race inspection, which includes the standard procedure of taking the wraps off the cars in areas officials deem critical.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

IndyCar: Possible Josef Newgarden replacement revealed

Santino Ferrucci is on standby for Team Penske in the event that Josef Newgarden cannot compete in Saturday’s IndyCar race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden appeared to be well on his way to sweeping the Iowa Speedway IndyCar doubleheader and securing his fifth win at the track on Sunday afternoon after dominating Saturday’s race and much of Sunday’s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Watch: Awkward MLB Broadcaster Mistake Is Going Viral

An MLB analyst made an unfortunate error he probably wants back. Over the weekend, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas wore a cowboy hat while speaking to reporters. That reminded TV commentator Al Hrabosky of Anchorman. He asked which character donned the cowboy hat alongside Ron Jeremy. Host Alexa Datt...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
584K+
Followers
69K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy