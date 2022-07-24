ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

NASCAR World Reacts To 23XI Racing's Big Decision

By Andrew Holleran
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's NASCAR team, 23XI Racing, has struggled in the pit crew this season. Bubba Wallace has been especially unlucky with his pit crew throughout the...

thespun.com

Comments / 64

Scott Herrin
3d ago

He will be a loser whatever he does. He failed at racebaiting during a period when everyone is doing it. Maybe him and Jusse should go to work for Disney they will fit right in.

Reply
53
TheThumper
3d ago

I dont think for a minute that Bubba created the noose incident but, by God, he milked it for all it was worth. He went on every talk show and talked about how scared he was but he was going to be strong and get through it. Get through what - nothing happened. So tired of these clowns always claiming to be victims.

Reply(6)
31
Chez Man
3d ago

LOL!! Then Bubba will have no one to blame but the boss for hiring "bad crew", can't wait to see how that works for him!

Reply
59
Related
Racing News

Chase Elliott comments on Denny Hamlin crashing Ross Chastain

Denny Hamlin initiated payback on Ross Chastain at Pocono Raceway; Chase Elliott declared the winner after disqualifications. On Sunday, NASCAR raced at Pocono Raceway. The race was drama filled with disqualifications and payback. At WWT Raceway, Ross Chastain wrecked Denny Hamlin while racing for position inside the top 10. Just...
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

No Offense to Richard Childress Racing, but Timing of Kyle Busch Disqualification Could Not Be Any Worse

Kyle Busch couldn't have had a worse day at Pocono, getting disqualified in the race sponsored by his primary partner and in a time when he's trying to land sponsors for 2023 and a return to Joe Gibbs Racing. The post No Offense to Richard Childress Racing, but Timing of Kyle Busch Disqualification Could Not Be Any Worse appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Longtime NASCAR Sponsor Announces It's Ending Agreement

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will have a new name moving forward. Wednesday night, Camping World announced that it is ending its longtime sponsorship agreement with NASCAR. Camping World announced that it is choosing to spend its money on other areas - most notably, its people. "What a ride...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bubba Wallace
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Denny Hamlin
survivornet.com

How Sherry Pollex, Longtime Love Of NASCAR Driver Martin Truex Jr., Keeps An Amazingly Positive Attitude As She Battles Ovarian Cancer

Sherry Pollex, 43, longtime partner of NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr., 42, was diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer in 2014. Her cancer returned last September. The health-enthusiast and yogi is keeping a positive attitude through her cancer journey. Ovarian cancer has been called “the cancer that whispers,” due to...
CANCER
Sportscasting

Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman

Clint Bowyer received a heartwarming response this week when he ended his silence on social media more than a month after his involvement in an accident that killed a woman. The post Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman  appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar World Reacts
NBC Sports

NASCAR, Joe Gibbs Racing disclose what led to disqualification

NASCAR and Joe Gibbs Racing revealed Monday what led to the disqualification of the cars of Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch after Sunday’s Cup race at Pocono Raceway. NASCAR stated that “extra layers of vinyl” on the lower fascia of the cars were the culprit. The lower...
MOTORSPORTS
People

Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson

With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
TENNIS
Whiskey Riff

At The Request Of Dale Earnhardt Jr., Pocono Raceway Shares The Wild Items Left Behind After Sunday’s Race

When Dale Earnhardt Jr. asks for something, you deliver (unless you’re Noah Gragson and your boss tries to hand you a beer). Dale Jr. was in the booth for the wild race at Pocono Raceway this past Sunday afternoon, which saw Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch of Joe Gibbs Racing disqualified due to an impermissible extra layer of tape over each corner of the front facia ahead of the wheel openings, which played into the aerodynamics and ultimately made the cars a lot faster than everybody else’s, clearly.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportico

In North Carolina, NASCAR’s Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Seeks $16 Million for Slick Equestrian Estate

Click here to read the full article. A North Carolina property owned by NASCAR veteran Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has officially rumbled onto the market, according to a story in Dirt. Nestled amid the outskirts of Charlotte in Mooresville—known as “Race City U.S.A.,” for its large concentration of racing teams and drivers, as well as the NASCAR Technical Institute—the luxe spread is asking a speck under $16 million; according to the Charlotte Business Journal, it’s the most expensive single-family home currently listed for sale in the Charlotte region. Originally custom-built for retired NASCAR legend Ernie Irvan back in 2001, and subsequently rebuilt...
REAL ESTATE
TMZ.com

Charles Barkley Says He'd Accept $60 Million Offer From LIV Golf

Charles Barkley is naming his price in order to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour ... saying he'd hop on board if they offer him a whopping $60 million!!. The NBA legend addressed the org.'s reported interest in bringing him on as a commentator with the "Dan Patrick Show" on Monday ... saying he's more than happy with his current situation with TNT, but a certain number would get him to sign on the dotted line with LIV.
NBA
The Spun

Breaking: NASCAR Announces Massive Team Penalty Decision

On Tuesday afternoon, NASCAR levied a hefty punishment to the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports team. "NASCAR officials issued an L2-level penalty to the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports team on Tuesday, penalizing the team 100 driver points and 100 owner points following the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway," NASCAR said in a statement.
MOTORSPORTS
golfmagic.com

Another notable name linked with a move to LIV Golf

Just days after David Feherty confirmed he was leaving NBC Sports for LIV Golf, it has now emerged that the outspoken Gary McCord could be joining him in 2023, according to Golf Digest. McCord, 74, had worked for CBS Sports for the best part of 33 years before his contract...
GOLF
The Spun

NASCAR Announces Decision On Four-Race Suspension Appeal

NASCAR has approved a deferral of the four-race suspension issued to No. 34 Front Row Motorsports crew chief Blake Harris pending appeal. With this decision, Harris can serve as the crew chief for Michael McDowell at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend. On Tuesday, NASCAR issued an L2 penalty and a...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
584K+
Followers
69K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy