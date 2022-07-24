ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Ben Roethlisberger Thinks He Could Still Play: NFL World Reacts

By Andrew Holleran
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficially, yes, the legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is retired from playing professional football. However, that does not mean that Big Ben believes he can no longer play...

thespun.com

Comments / 14

Joel Hemingway
3d ago

any time he thinks this he needs to watch that game where he hop stepped threw as hard as possible. and still under threw James Washington

Reply
6
Kim Thurber
3d ago

Didn't invest your money? Any QB can play late into their life if they have the protection and receivers around them, however that costs money that the "ownership group " isn't willing to pay. Hang up the pads and shoes, watch your children grow up and enjoy family time. He will be missed as others have been - time for more change and new beginnings -

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Breaking: Chiefs Wide Receiver Is Out For The Season

The Kansas City Chiefs bet on Justyn Ross' talent when they signed the injury-riddle Clemson star as an undrafted free agent. They will have to wait a little while before that bet possibly cashes in. Ross was placed on injured reserve on Monday, ending his 2022 season before it could start.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Tyreek Hill Reveals Why He Ended Up Leaving The Chiefs

Tyreek Hill has finally revealed why he left the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason. In an interview on ESPN this Monday morning, Hill explained that he actually wanted to stay put in Kansas City. However, the Chiefs weren't willing to come anywhere close to the contract Davante Adams received -...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sportsnaut

Lazy Lamar Jackson takes continue with NFL coach blasting star QB

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been in the news throughout the offseason as the fomer NFL MVP remains in a contract stalemate with his team. Jackson is technically slated to hit free agency following the 2022 season and has not necessarily been willing to engage the Ravens’ in substantive contract talks. He’s seemingly betting on himself this coming season in hopes of cashing in big time next spring.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
MarketRealist

Who Owns Heinz Ketchup? Company Canceled Steelers Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers have terminated their deal with Heinz. The team’s home stadium will longer be called Heinz Field. Who owns Heinz ketchup and why did the company cancel the deal with the Steelers?. Article continues below advertisement. Heinz is headquartered in Pittsburgh and signed the deal with the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Ready For The Panthers Era

Baker Mayfield isn't the only member of his family ready for him to start fresh in Carolina. On the day her husband opened his first training camp with his new team, Emily Mayfield posted a photo on Instagram indicating that she--and the family dog--are excited for this opportunity. "Fergus says...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Running Back

The Pittsburgh Steelers will now only have three sets of siblings on their roster. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the team is releasing running back Trey Edmunds on Monday. His younger brother, Terrell Edmunds, will begin his fifth season as Pittsburgh's starting safety. The older Edmunds scored his one NFL...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Rasheed Wallace No Longer Taking Job: NBA World Reacts

Rasheed Wallace was originally going to be joining Darvin Ham's coaching staff in Los Angeles. That is now no longer the case. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Wallace has decided not to join Ham in L.A. Wallace and Ham were teammates for a couple of seasons during their careers....
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Yardbarker

Steelers Release Chill-Giving Training Camp Hype Video

The Pittsburgh Steelers return to Saint Vincent College for the first time in three years. For many players, it's the first time they'll walk onto the field in Latrobe. For others, it's a return to something that makes this team so special. The Steelers can't wait to return to their...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Chiefs coach Andy Reid drops truth bomb on Patrick Mahomes-JuJu Smith-Schuster connection

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to succumb to a sizable drop-off at wide receiver with the departure of Tyreek Hill. The challenge comes both for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the wideout room to minimize any dips and possibly make it seem like Cheetah never left. One promising addition that could become a huge boon […] The post Chiefs coach Andy Reid drops truth bomb on Patrick Mahomes-JuJu Smith-Schuster connection appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers channeling Nicolas Cage’s Con Air look at Packers camp sets Twitter on fire

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers showed up to training camp sporting quite the look. Let's do this. @AaronRodgers12 #PackersCamp | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/gEgqBhyzJP — Green Bay Packers (@packers) July 26, 2022 Naturally, Twitter was all over the very obvious Nicolas Cage joke to be made. Rodgers clearly seemed to be channeling Cage’s Con Air […] The post Aaron Rodgers channeling Nicolas Cage’s Con Air look at Packers camp sets Twitter on fire appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Ben#Retirement#American Football#Hall Of Fame#Hill
The Spun

Bears Have Reportedly Signed Former 1st Round Pick

The Chicago Bears are bringing a veteran offensive tackle back to the NFC North. On Tuesday, the Bears retweeted a report from team beat writer Larry Mayer that they have signed Riley Reiff. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the one-year deal is worth up to $12.5 million with at least $2.5 million in apparent incentives.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Surprising Running Back Cut

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a pretty surprising roster cut this Monday afternoon. Per a report, the Steelers have cut veteran running back/fullback Trey Edmunds. Edmunds has spent the last four seasons with the Steelers. And while it's likely he ends up back on the team's practice squad, it's still a bit of a surprise at this point in training camp.
NFL
Yardbarker

Ben Roethlisberger implies Kevin Colbert wanted him to retire early.

Who would have guessed that by 2022, Heinz Field would no longer be known as the Steelers’ home? Instead, it will be known as Acrisure Field. That is one difference Steelers supporters will notice when they make their way to the stadium this season. Another difference is that #7 will not be starting this season. Recently, Ben Roethlisberger told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that former general manager Kevin Colbert wanted him to retire before the 2021 season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Practice Stats

It is that time of the year when fans begin overreacting to training camp passing stats. Baker Mayfield is participating in his first practice with the Carolina Panthers today. Sam Darnold took the first snaps at quarterback, but Baker also had his share of opportunities. In one series, the former...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Patriots Have Released Veteran Free Agent Signing

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have released first-year OL Darryl Williams. Williams was signed by the Patriots on June 21, 2022. Williams, 25, spent the majority of the last two seasons on the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad after originally joining the team as a rookie free agent out of Mississippi State on April 26, 2020. The 6-foot-3, 310-pounder was released by Kansas City on June 14, 2022. He was a three-year starter at college and played in 45 games with 38 starts, 25 at left guard and 13 at center.
NFL
The Spun

Anonymous NFL GM Names Most 'High-Maintenance' Quarterback

Who's the most "high-maintenance" quarterback in the National Football League?. While all starting quarterbacks in the NFL likely have some degree of high-maintenance, one stands out more than the rest, according to one anonymous GM. Speaking to The Athletic, the anonymous GM called Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson more "high-maintenance"...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
584K+
Followers
69K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy