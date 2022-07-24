Ben Roethlisberger Thinks He Could Still Play: NFL World Reacts

Who would have guessed that by 2022, Heinz Field would no longer be known as the Steelers’ home? Instead, it will be known as Acrisure Field. That is one difference Steelers supporters will notice when they make their way to the stadium this season. Another difference is that #7 will not be starting this season. Recently, Ben Roethlisberger told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that former general manager Kevin Colbert wanted him to retire before the 2021 season.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO