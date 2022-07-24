Sellout Crowd Braves Two Lightning Delays in Weather-Shortened Soccer Friendly at Lambeau

David Scott Taubenheim, 56, passed away on July 12, 2022. David was born on March 26, 1966 to Ronald and Janice Wagner Taubenheim in Sheboygan Wisconsin. He attended Sheboygan area schools and graduated in 1984. He received his associate degree from LTC in auto mechanics. David loved his family with his whole heart which included his beloved cat Marcus. David was the kindest, most loving person ever. He would do anything for anyone. David loved watching NASCAR taping every race on his VHS tapes!! David loved Star Trek and Star Wars watching each episode and movie more than once probably ten times. David is survived by his two sons, who he was extremely proud of, Trevor Taubenheim of Sheboygan, and Tylor Taubenheim of Saukville; his mother Janice Marie Taubenheim, of Sheboygan; his brothers, Ronald Rick Taubenheim of Sheboygan, Michael (Peggy) Taubenheim of Wind Lake; and sister Shari Taubenheim Justinger of San Diego and many family and friends. David is preceded in death by his father and best friend Ronald Rueben Taubenheim, the love of his life Melissa Crosby, grandparents, Rueben and Leona Taubenheim, Lucille Rabinovitz, and John Wagner, uncle Richard Vreeke, cousins Michelle Vreeke and Jon Vreeke. A prayer service will be held at 2p.m. On Monday August 8, 2022, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 2114 Wedemeyer Street, Sheboygan, followed by a celebration of life at 3p.m. at George Michaels, 513 North 8th Street, Sheboygan. David we were so PROUD to have called you Father, Son, Brother, Uncle, Cousin and devoted friend. The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com.

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO