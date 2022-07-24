ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Sellout Crowd Braves Two Lightning Delays in Weather-Shortened Soccer Friendly at Lambeau

By Mike Leischner
Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, WI (WSAU) — A crowd of over 78,100 took in the first ever soccer match at Lambeau Field on Saturday, despite two lightning delays and a steady downpour throughout much of the game. England’s Manchester...

Winnebago Sheriff: Baby Died In I-41 Semi Crash

(WHBL) – The sheriff in Oshkosh says an eight-month-old baby didn’t survive a semi crashing through his home. Investigators said on Tuesday the little boy died in Monday night’s crash. There is still no answer as to why the semi left I-41 and crashed through the house...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
whbl.com

Sheboygan Police: One In Custody After Shots Fired Overnight

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Sheboygan Police are investigating another shots fired report – this one happened late Sunday night on the city’s south side. A witness reports a glass patio door was shattered, and police confirm a weapon was discharged, and also say nobody was injured. There’s...
SHEBOYGAN, WI

