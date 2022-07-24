ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Rosen Profile Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

By Andrew Holleran
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt might be time for Josh Rosen to update his social media profiles... Following his reported signing by the Cleveland Browns, the former NFL Draft first round pick went viral on social media for his...

The Spun

Breaking: Chiefs Wide Receiver Is Out For The Season

The Kansas City Chiefs bet on Justyn Ross' talent when they signed the injury-riddle Clemson star as an undrafted free agent. They will have to wait a little while before that bet possibly cashes in. Ross was placed on injured reserve on Monday, ending his 2022 season before it could start.
FastBreak on FanNation

Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet To Draymond Green

On Sunday, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green sent out an intriguing tweet that is going viral on Twitter. Green: "I’m watching the 98 Bulls vs Utah in the Finals… I can’t help but notice our 2017 team would’ve beaten these Bulls by a dub and these Jazz by 40 if they’re going to play these brands of basketball. And that’s why it’s dumb to compare Era’s"
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Steelers Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Running Back

The Pittsburgh Steelers will now only have three sets of siblings on their roster. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the team is releasing running back Trey Edmunds on Monday. His younger brother, Terrell Edmunds, will begin his fifth season as Pittsburgh's starting safety. The older Edmunds scored his one NFL...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Von Miller Sad About Leaving Rams: NFL World Reacts

Even though Von Miller is a Buffalo Bill, he's still upset about not being a Los Angeles Ram anymore. It's hard to blame him, considering what he accomplished with them. After he was traded to the Rams, they went on a championship run and took down the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI back in February.
NFL
The Spun

Rasheed Wallace No Longer Taking Job: NBA World Reacts

Rasheed Wallace was originally going to be joining Darvin Ham's coaching staff in Los Angeles. That is now no longer the case. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Wallace has decided not to join Ham in L.A. Wallace and Ham were teammates for a couple of seasons during their careers....
NBA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The 49ers' Quarterback Decision

As expected, the San Francisco 49ers have officially named Trey Lance as their starting quarterback for the 2022 NFL season. After a meeting with incumbent starter Jimmy Garoppolo earlier this morning, head coach Kyle Shanahan informed reporters that the team has "moved on to Trey” as the team's QB1.
NFL
The Spun

Rookie NFL Quarterback Admits He Regrets His College Choice

However, in a comment to reporters this week, he suggested he would have liked to play elsewhere. Corral's admission came as he was being asked about having to compete with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold for starting reps. Corral said he would have liked to compete for a starting role...
OXFORD, MS
FanSided

Cowboys should rush to sign this wide receiver with Julio Jones in Tampa

The Dallas Cowboys watched as Julio Jones signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They should make a run at one of the top wide receivers available in free agency. Just as players began reporting for training camp this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers showed that they are still all-in for another run to the Super Bowl. On Tuesday, July 26, the Buccaneers signed former Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones to a one-year contract. That gives Tom Brady a receiving corps of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Jones.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Surprising Running Back Cut

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a pretty surprising roster cut this Monday afternoon. Per a report, the Steelers have cut veteran running back/fullback Trey Edmunds. Edmunds has spent the last four seasons with the Steelers. And while it's likely he ends up back on the team's practice squad, it's still a bit of a surprise at this point in training camp.
NFL
Yardbarker

Eagles Reported to Sign Former Dallas RB

Reported originally by Chris Tomasson, the Eagles reported to sign a former running back for the Dallas Cowboys. Eagles start their training camp officially on Tuesday. Many Eagles fans still question if they’ll resign RB Jordan Howard. The Eagles backfield is full of potential as they have already signed post draft pickup Kennedy Brooks from Oklahoma. It’s likely the Eagles will sign former Cowboys RB Jaquan Hardy.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Julio Jones lands with Tom Brady, Buccaneers: Best memes, reactions from NFL Twitter

After much anticipation, veteran wide receiver Julio Jones is signing a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The NFL season is approaching that much closer, as players have begun reporting for training camp. There are plenty of big names still on the open market looking for new teams, one of them being former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones. Well, he is returning to the NFC South, but not to the ATL.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Boston

The 49ers are all done with Jimmy Garoppolo

BOSTON -- The Jimmy Garoppolo era in San Francisco is now over. Despite winning over the hearts of Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch in 2017, despite getting a big-time payday, despite leading the Niners to a Super Bowl appearance less than three years ago and two road playoff wins last season, the 49ers are moving on from their Jimmy G.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

3 WR’s The Browns Can Still Sign In Free Agency

The Cleveland Browns are coming into the 2022 NFL season with an interesting group of receivers. They no longer have the duo of Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry to help them this season. However, they have Amari Cooper to help the Browns passing game. But they also have Donovan...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers channeling Nicolas Cage’s Con Air look at Packers camp sets Twitter on fire

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers showed up to training camp sporting quite the look. Let's do this. @AaronRodgers12 #PackersCamp | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/gEgqBhyzJP — Green Bay Packers (@packers) July 26, 2022 Naturally, Twitter was all over the very obvious Nicolas Cage joke to be made. Rodgers clearly seemed to be channeling Cage’s Con Air […] The post Aaron Rodgers channeling Nicolas Cage’s Con Air look at Packers camp sets Twitter on fire appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
