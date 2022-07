At San Diego Comic-Con last weekend, Marvel fans got their first look at the eagerly anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with the release of the film's first trailer. While that trailer gave fans a glimpse of what Wakanda and the world is like in the wake of the death of T'Challa/Black Panther, it also revealed an initial look at Namor, who will make his MCU debut in the film. Much of what fans got to see of Namor — played by Tenoch Huerta — is very much in keeping with the character's iconic comics look, but we also saw the undersea king in full regalia briefly as well and it is regalia that appears to have potentially been inspired by an obscure Thor character.

MOVIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO