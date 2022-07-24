Mexican residents donated a significant portion of plasma in the U.S. Now they can't

Shireen Abu Akleh's family still wants answers. Abu Akleh was a Palestinian American journalist. She was shot and killed while reporting on a military raid in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Palestinian officials say Abu Akleh was killed intentionally by the Israeli army. Israel denies this. On July 4, the U.S., the State Department, concluded an investigation stating that Israeli forces were likely responsible for the shot that killed Abu Akleh, but they found no reason to believe it was intentional. They called her death the result of, quote, "tragic circumstances." Abu Akleh's family called those findings an affront to justice. And now some of her family members are here in Washington to push the Biden administration for a new investigation. Among those family members, Lina Abu Akleh. She is Shireen's niece, and she joins me now. Lina Abu Akleh, welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED. And I am so sorry for your loss.

